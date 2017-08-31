The Square (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Felicity (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Western (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Felicity (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Romania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Dorian Boguţă in pre-production with his first feature, Legacy

by 

- The Hai-Hui Entertainment production is a rare Romanian psychological thriller

Dorian Boguţă in pre-production with his first feature, Legacy
Director Dorian Boguţă

Best known as an actor and short-film director, Romania’s Dorian Boguţă is in pre-production with his first feature, Legacy. The project, a rare Romanian psychological thriller, is a co-production between Hai-Hui Entertainment, represented by Oana Giurgiu, and Cristi Puiu’s Mandragora

The screenplay, written by Boguţă with Loredana Novak, shows what happens after the disappearance of a famous piano player, Anton. The police investigation and flashbacks will reveal a troubled artist who, despite his success as a piano player, feels crushed because he cannot compose. Threatened by illness and feeling he will leave nothing behind, the protagonist tries to fulfil his sister's biggest wish. The nature of this wish and the way Anton will accomplish his mission are at the core of Boguţă's first feature.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

A sequence will be shot in September, but the main shooting period is planned over four weeks in November. Barbu Bălăşoiu (Sieranevada [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Cristi Puiu
film profile]) is the DoP. The director is currently casting, with Dragoş Bucur having been announced to play the lead investigator. The budget amounts to €270,000, approximately €90,000 of which is coming from the Romanian National Film Center. Producer Oana Giurgiu tells Cineuropa that the screenplay had to be changed in order to accommodate a limited budget. If a Bulgarian or Moldovan co-production partner is found, parts of the film may be shot in Sofia or in Moldova. Post-production is expected to wrap next summer.

Dorian Boguţă says his film is inspired by a troubled period of time when he was in his twenties. He describes the project as a “psychological thriller with realistic twists”. He also says the film will explore how we influence our nearest and dearest, and the legacy of a life.

The movie will be released domestically next autumn or in the spring of 2019, depending on potential selections at festivals.

 
Venice Report
Europa Creativa Italia Venezia 2017
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss