Dorian Boguţă in pre-production with his first feature, Legacy

by Stefan Dobroiu

31/08/2017 - The Hai-Hui Entertainment production is a rare Romanian psychological thriller

Best known as an actor and short-film director, Romania’s Dorian Boguţă is in pre-production with his first feature, Legacy. The project, a rare Romanian psychological thriller, is a co-production between Hai-Hui Entertainment, represented by Oana Giurgiu, and Cristi Puiu’s Mandragora.

The screenplay, written by Boguţă with Loredana Novak, shows what happens after the disappearance of a famous piano player, Anton. The police investigation and flashbacks will reveal a troubled artist who, despite his success as a piano player, feels crushed because he cannot compose. Threatened by illness and feeling he will leave nothing behind, the protagonist tries to fulfil his sister's biggest wish. The nature of this wish and the way Anton will accomplish his mission are at the core of Boguţă's first feature.

A sequence will be shot in September, but the main shooting period is planned over four weeks in November. Barbu Bălăşoiu (Sieranevada ) is the DoP. The director is currently casting, with Dragoş Bucur having been announced to play the lead investigator. The budget amounts to €270,000, approximately €90,000 of which is coming from the Romanian National Film Center. Producer Oana Giurgiu tells Cineuropa that the screenplay had to be changed in order to accommodate a limited budget. If a Bulgarian or Moldovan co-production partner is found, parts of the film may be shot in Sofia or in Moldova. Post-production is expected to wrap next summer.

Dorian Boguţă says his film is inspired by a troubled period of time when he was in his twenties. He describes the project as a “psychological thriller with realistic twists”. He also says the film will explore how we influence our nearest and dearest, and the legacy of a life.

The movie will be released domestically next autumn or in the spring of 2019, depending on potential selections at festivals.