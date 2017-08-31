BFI London Film Festival reveals line-up
by David González
- European films in competition include BPM (Beats Per Minute), The Guardians and Lean on Pete
The 61st British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival (4-15 October) has revealed its full programme and competition titles. The festival will screen a total of 242 feature films, including 29 world premieres, eight international premieres and 34 European premieres.
As previously announced, the gathering will open with Andy Serkis’ Breathe [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and close with Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In between, the Headline Galas will feature films such as Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile], Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Lynne Ramsay
film profile] and more.
Among the Special Presentations, the festival will welcome titles such as Clio Barnard's long-awaited return, Dark River, Sally Potter's Berlinale entry The Party [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Sally Potter
film profile] and Lucrecia Martel's epic Zama [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile]. The Strand Galas will also train the spotlight on recent festival hits.
As usual, the three competitions will be the main focus of the festival. Here are the titles in the Competition, the First Feature Competition and the Documentary Competition:
Competition
BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile] - Robin Campillo (France)
Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu (France/China)
Beyond the Clouds - Majid Majidi (India)
The Breadwinner [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Nora Twomey (Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg/USA)
Good Manners [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)
The Guardians - Xavier Beauvois (France)
Lean on Pete [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Andrew Haigh (UK)
Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)
The Lovers - Azazel Jacobs (USA)
Sweet Country - Warwick Thornton (Australia)
Thoroughbred - Cory Finley (USA)
Wajib [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Denmark/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)
First Feature Competition
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (UK)
Ava [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léa Mysius
film profile] - Léa Mysius (France)
Beast - Michael Pearce (UK)
The Cakemaker [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ofir Raul Graizer
film profile] - Ofir Raul Graizer (Israel/Germany)
Cargo [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Gilles Coulier (Belgium/Netherlands/France)
Columbus - Kogonada (USA)
I Am Not a Witch [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Rungano Nyoni (United Kingdom/France/Germany)
Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile] - Léonor Serraille (France)
Most Beautiful Island [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Ana Asensio (Spain/USA)
Summer 1993 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile] - Carla Simón (Spain)
Winter Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hlynur Pálmason
film profile] - Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland)
The Wound [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)
Documentary Competition
Before Summer Ends [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maryam Goormaghtigh
film profile] - Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)
Bobbi Jene [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Elvira Lind (Denmark/Sweden)
Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time - Arash Kamali Sarvestani, Behrouz Boochani (Netherlands/Australia)
The Dead Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Radu Jude (Romania)
Distant Constellation - Shevaun Mizrahi (USA/Turkey/Netherlands)
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library - Frederick Wiseman (USA)
Faces, Places [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Agnès Varda, JR (France)
Gray House - Austin Lynch, Matthew Booth (USA)
Jane - Brett Morgen (USA)
Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen (UK)
Makala [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Emmanuel Gras
film profile] - Emmanuel Gras (France)
The Prince of Nothingwood [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Sonia Kronlund (France/Germany)