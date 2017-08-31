BFI London Film Festival reveals line-up

by David González

31/08/2017 - European films in competition include BPM (Beats Per Minute), The Guardians and Lean on Pete

The 61st British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival (4-15 October) has revealed its full programme and competition titles. The festival will screen a total of 242 feature films, including 29 world premieres, eight international premieres and 34 European premieres.

As previously announced, the gathering will open with Andy Serkis’ Breathe and close with Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In between, the Headline Galas will feature films such as Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name , Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer , Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here and more.

Among the Special Presentations, the festival will welcome titles such as Clio Barnard's long-awaited return, Dark River, Sally Potter's Berlinale entry The Party and Lucrecia Martel's epic Zama . The Strand Galas will also train the spotlight on recent festival hits.

As usual, the three competitions will be the main focus of the festival. Here are the titles in the Competition, the First Feature Competition and the Documentary Competition:

Competition

BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Robin Campillo (France)

Angels Wear White - Vivian Qu (France/China)

Beyond the Clouds - Majid Majidi (India)

The Breadwinner - Nora Twomey (Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg/USA)

Good Manners - Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)

The Guardians - Xavier Beauvois (France)

Lean on Pete - Andrew Haigh (UK)

Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia/France/Germany/Belgium)

The Lovers - Azazel Jacobs (USA)

Sweet Country - Warwick Thornton (Australia)

Thoroughbred - Cory Finley (USA)

Wajib - Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Denmark/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)

First Feature Competition

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (UK)

Ava - Léa Mysius (France)

Beast - Michael Pearce (UK)

The Cakemaker - Ofir Raul Graizer (Israel/Germany)

Cargo - Gilles Coulier (Belgium/Netherlands/France)

Columbus - Kogonada (USA)

I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni (United Kingdom/France/Germany)

Montparnasse Bienvenüe - Léonor Serraille (France)

Most Beautiful Island - Ana Asensio (Spain/USA)

Summer 1993 - Carla Simón (Spain)

Winter Brothers - Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland)

The Wound - John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)

Documentary Competition

Before Summer Ends - Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)

Bobbi Jene - Elvira Lind (Denmark/Sweden)

Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time - Arash Kamali Sarvestani, Behrouz Boochani (Netherlands/Australia)

The Dead Nation - Radu Jude (Romania)

Distant Constellation - Shevaun Mizrahi (USA/Turkey/Netherlands)

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library - Frederick Wiseman (USA)

Faces, Places - Agnès Varda, JR (France)

Gray House - Austin Lynch, Matthew Booth (USA)

Jane - Brett Morgen (USA)

Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen (UK)

Makala - Emmanuel Gras (France)

The Prince of Nothingwood - Sonia Kronlund (France/Germany)