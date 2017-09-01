Diane Rouxel to topline Marche ou crève

by Fabien Lemercier

01/09/2017 - The young actress is about to start performing in Margaux Bonhomme’s feature debut, an Avenue B production that will be sold by Charades

5 September will mark the start of the shoot for the feature debut by Margaux Bonhomme, Marche ou crève (lit. “Walk or Die”). For the cast, the director (who turned heads with her short films, such as La voix de Kate Moss and Un certain dimanche) has secured the services of rising star Diane Rouxel (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for Standing Tall and who has just been performing in the lead role of Volontaire by Hélène Filières – see the article), Cédric Kahn (a filmmaker who has put his acting talents on display in such movies as After Love , Miss and the Doctors and Alyah ), Jeanne Cohendy (who rose to fame in Augustine ), Agathe Dronne (Cowboys , Heatwave ) and Pablo Pauly (a real revelation in Step by Step ).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Margaux Bonhomme and Fanny Burdino (A Bun in the Oven ), the story revolves around Elisa, a hot-headed and enthusiastic 17-year-old girl who wants to make the most of the summer on the steep slopes of the Vercors Mountains, where she grew up – but her mother decides to leave home. She leaves Elisa alone with her father to take care of her disabled sister, Manon. This responsibility steadily becomes more and more of a burden for Elisa, making her teeter between love and hate, until she eventually loses control...

Produced by Caroline Bonmarchand for Avenue B Productions, Marche ou crève is being co-produced by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Ciné+, the feature also has an advance on receipts from the CNC. Principal photography will take place almost entirely in the Vercors Mountains until 9 October, with one day of shooting scheduled in Paris. The French distribution will be handled by Noor Films, while the international sales will be entrusted to Charades.

As a reminder, this summer Avenue B Productions wrapped the shoot for L'heure de la sortie by Sébastien Marnier (see the article – starring Laurent Lafitte and Emmanuelle Bercot), and the company also has Vierges by Keren Ben Rafael (a joint effort between France, Israel and Belgium, with support from Eurimages) in post-production. And among the projects that the firm has on the boil is Enorme by Sophie Letourneur, which is slated to begin shooting in January, starring Marina Foïs.

(Translated from French)