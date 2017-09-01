Western (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Insyriated (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Bloody Milk (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Diane Rouxel to topline Marche ou crève

by 

- The young actress is about to start performing in Margaux Bonhomme’s feature debut, an Avenue B production that will be sold by Charades

Diane Rouxel to topline Marche ou crève
Actress Diane Rouxel

5 September will mark the start of the shoot for the feature debut by Margaux BonhommeMarche ou crève (lit. “Walk or Die”). For the cast, the director (who turned heads with her short films, such as La voix de Kate Moss and Un certain dimanche) has secured the services of rising star Diane Rouxel (nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for Standing Tall [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Emmanuelle Bercot
film profile] and who has just been performing in the lead role of Volontaire by Hélène Filières – see the article), Cédric Kahn (a filmmaker who has put his acting talents on display in such movies as After Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Lafosse
film profile]Miss and the Doctors [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Alyah [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Jeanne Cohendy (who rose to fame in Augustine [+see also:
film review
trailer
festival scope
film profile]), Agathe Dronne (Cowboys [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Heatwave [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Pablo Pauly (a real revelation in Step by Step [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Margaux Bonhomme and Fanny Burdino (A Bun in the Oven [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), the story revolves around Elisa, a hot-headed and enthusiastic 17-year-old girl who wants to make the most of the summer on the steep slopes of the Vercors Mountains, where she grew up – but her mother decides to leave home. She leaves Elisa alone with her father to take care of her disabled sister, Manon. This responsibility steadily becomes more and more of a burden for Elisa, making her teeter between love and hate, until she eventually loses control...

Produced by Caroline Bonmarchand for Avenue B ProductionsMarche ou crève is being co-produced by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma. Having been pre-purchased by Ciné+, the feature also has an advance on receipts from the CNC. Principal photography will take place almost entirely in the Vercors Mountains until 9 October, with one day of shooting scheduled in Paris. The French distribution will be handled by Noor Films, while the international sales will be entrusted to Charades.

As a reminder, this summer Avenue B Productions wrapped the shoot for L'heure de la sortie by Sébastien Marnier (see the article – starring Laurent Lafitte and Emmanuelle Bercot), and the company also has Vierges by Keren Ben Rafael (a joint effort between France, Israel and Belgium, with support from Eurimages) in post-production. And among the projects that the firm has on the boil is Enorme by Sophie Letourneur, which is slated to begin shooting in January, starring Marina Foïs.

(Translated from French)

 
Venice Report
CED_Hamburg_series
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss