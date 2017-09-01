Western (2017)
Focus: God's Own Country (2017)
EXCLUSIVE: Toronto’s Discovery entry Valley of Shadows reveals its haunting poster

- The debut feature film by Norwegian director Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen will premiere at the 42nd TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Toronto’s Discovery entry Valley of Shadows reveals its haunting poster

Six-year-old Aslak lives with his mother in a small, remote Norwegian village, situated between the sea and the mountains. Suddenly a tragic and unexpected event will unsettle them. With his friend Lasse, Aslak comes across three half-eaten sheep that were killed on a night with a full moon. Lasse believes that a haunting creature living in the dark forest near their home is responsible for this. Aslak decides to embark on an adventure to find out what really happened. His journey will straddle reality and his imagination.

Following in the traditions of Scandinavian Gothic fables, Valley of Shadows, the feature debut by Norwegian filmmaker Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, will have its world premiere on Friday 8 September in the Discovery section of the 42nd Toronto International Film FestivalValley of Shadows was co-produced by Norwegian companies Film Farms, Them Girls and Anna Kron Film, and the international sales are handled by French firm Celluloid Dreams.

This is the movie’s official poster:

 
