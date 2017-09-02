The European Film Forum goes to Venice

by Cineuropa

02/09/2017 - VENICE 2017: The discussions to be held at the Italian festival on 3-4 September will focus on virtual reality and the future of audiovisual policy and support programmes

The 74th edition of the Venice International Film Festival has opened its doors on 30 August, and besides featuring the participation of 11 films supported by the European Union via the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, it will also include a two-day European Film Forum (EFF) event on 3 and 4 September, co-organised by the European Commission with La Biennale di Venezia.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The European Film Forum at Venice will bring together industry representatives and policy makers to explore, on one hand, the industrial and societal effects of virtual reality and, on the other hand, to look ahead to the future of audiovisual policy and support programmes. The newly appointed Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, will be sharing her perspective on the current and future MEDIA programme.

The first day of the EFF will focus on innovation, in particular in the field of virtual reality, exploring both the industrial effects of VR and its broader societal implications. The event will take place on Sunday 3 September, from 15:00 to 18:00 at the Excelsior Hotel, Venice Lido, Sala degli Stucchi.

The second day will be devoted to EU's support to the audiovisual industry, and will look ahead to the future of audiovisual policy and support programmes. Speakers will take stock, in particular, of the achievements of Creative Europe MEDIA while reflecting on its future. The event will take place on Monday 4 September, from 10:00 to 11:45 at the Excelsior Hotel, Venice Lido, Sala degli Stucchi.

Find all the information about it here.