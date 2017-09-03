BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Insyriated (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Bloody Milk (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

VENICE 2017 Orrizonti

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry The Night I Swam unveils trailer and poster

by 

- The new film by French filmmaker Damien Manivel, co-directed by Japanese director Kohei Igarashi will have its world premiere on the Lido

EXCLUSIVE: Venice's Orizzonti entry The Night I Swam unveils trailer and poster

Snow covered mountains in Japan. Every night, a fisherman makes his way to the market in town. His 6 year old son is awoken by his departure and finds it impossible to fall back to sleep. In the sleeping household, the young boy draws a picture he then slips into his satchel. On his way to school, still drowsy, he strays off the path and wanders into the snow...

This is the premise of The Night I Swam [+see also:
trailer
film profile], the new film by French filmmaker Damien Manivel (A Young Poet [+see also:
trailer
film profile], The Park [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), who has teamed up with Japanese director Kohei Igarashi (Hold Your Breath Like a Lover) to shoot it. Produced by Martin Bertier and Manivel himself for MLD Films and co-produced by Shellac (also tasked with handling the international sales) and Japanese outfit Nobo, the film will also be screened at the 65th San Sebastián Film Festival (22-30 September), in the Zabaltegi section.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Check out the trailer and the poster below.

 
Venice Report
CED_Hamburg_series
Festival Scope Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss