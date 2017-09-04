BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Insyriated (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Samui Song (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

EFA People's Choice Award opens vote

by 

- Film fans can cast their vote and win a trip to the 30th European Film Awards in Berlin

EFA People's Choice Award opens vote

Every year, the EFA People's Choice Award allows film fans across Europe to elect their favourite film. When the European Film Academy invites its members, Europe's greatest film stars, directors, actors and actresses, to attend the European Film Awards, the People's Choice Award sheds a spotlight on the people films are made for: the audience. This year's vote has started - vote now and win the chance to join winners and nominees for the awards ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Winners in the past have included films like Amélie, Hasta la vista [+see also:
trailer
interview: Geoffrey Enthoven
film profile], Ida [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pawel Pawlikowski
interview: Pawel Pawlikowski
film profile], Slumdog Millionaire [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Danny Boyle
film profile] and The King's Speech [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tom Hooper
film profile]. In 2016, the EFA People's Choice Award went to Body [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Malgorzata Szumowska
interview: Malgorzata Szumowska
film profile] by Małgorzata Szumowska.

The nominees are:

A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] - J.A. Bayona (Spain)
Bridget Jones's Baby [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Sharon Maguire (Ireland/UK/France/US)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - David Yates (UK/US)
Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile] - François Ozon (France/Germany)
Graduation [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Cristian Mungiu
interview: Cristian Mungiu
film profile] - Cristian Mungiu (Romania/France/Belgium)
Like Crazy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile] - Paolo Virzì (Italy/France)
The Commune [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Vinterberg
film profile] - Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark/Sweden/Netherlands)
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe [+see also:
trailer
interview: Maria Schrader
film profile] – Maria Schrader (Germany/Austria/France)
The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Aki Kaurismäki
film profile] – Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

Cast your vote on the official website.

 
Venice Report
Europa Creativa Italia Venezia 2017
28 Times Cinema
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss