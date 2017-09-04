EFA People's Choice Award opens vote

by Cineuropa

04/09/2017 - Film fans can cast their vote and win a trip to the 30th European Film Awards in Berlin

Every year, the EFA People's Choice Award allows film fans across Europe to elect their favourite film. When the European Film Academy invites its members, Europe's greatest film stars, directors, actors and actresses, to attend the European Film Awards, the People's Choice Award sheds a spotlight on the people films are made for: the audience. This year's vote has started - vote now and win the chance to join winners and nominees for the awards ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Winners in the past have included films like Amélie, Hasta la vista , Ida , Slumdog Millionaire and The King's Speech . In 2016, the EFA People's Choice Award went to Body by Małgorzata Szumowska.

The nominees are:

A Monster Calls - J.A. Bayona (Spain)

Bridget Jones's Baby - Sharon Maguire (Ireland/UK/France/US)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - David Yates (UK/US)

Frantz - François Ozon (France/Germany)

Graduation - Cristian Mungiu (Romania/France/Belgium)

Like Crazy - Paolo Virzì (Italy/France)

The Commune - Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark/Sweden/Netherlands)

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe – Maria Schrader (Germany/Austria/France)

The Other Side of Hope – Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

Cast your vote on the official website.