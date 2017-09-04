EFA People's Choice Award opens vote
- Film fans can cast their vote and win a trip to the 30th European Film Awards in Berlin
Every year, the EFA People's Choice Award allows film fans across Europe to elect their favourite film. When the European Film Academy invites its members, Europe's greatest film stars, directors, actors and actresses, to attend the European Film Awards, the People's Choice Award sheds a spotlight on the people films are made for: the audience. This year's vote has started - vote now and win the chance to join winners and nominees for the awards ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.
Winners in the past have included films like Amélie,
trailer
interview: Geoffrey Enthoven
Ida
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pawel Pawlikowski
interview: Pawel Pawlikowski
Slumdog Millionaire
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Danny Boyle
and The King's Speech
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tom Hooper
. In 2016, the EFA People's Choice Award went to Body
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Malgorzata Szumowska
interview: Malgorzata Szumowska
by Małgorzata Szumowska.
The nominees are:
A Monster Calls
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
- J.A. Bayona (Spain)
Bridget Jones's Baby
trailer
- Sharon Maguire (Ireland/UK/France/US)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
film review
trailer
- David Yates (UK/US)
Frantz
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
- François Ozon (France/Germany)
Graduation
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Cristian Mungiu
interview: Cristian Mungiu
- Cristian Mungiu (Romania/France/Belgium)
Like Crazy
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
- Paolo Virzì (Italy/France)
The Commune
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Vinterberg
- Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark/Sweden/Netherlands)
Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe
trailer
interview: Maria Schrader
– Maria Schrader (Germany/Austria/France)
The Other Side of Hope
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Aki Kaurismäki
– Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)
Cast your vote on the official website.