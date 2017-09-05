You Disappear leads TrustNordisk’s Toronto line-up of 11 new features

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

05/09/2017 - The Danish international sales agent is bringing several new titles along to the Canadian festival’s market, unspooling from 7-17 September

Copenhagen’s TrustNordisk will unspool a package of 11 productions at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival, spearheaded by Danish director Peter Schønau Fog’s first feature in ten years, You Disappear , which will have a Special Presentation at the Canadian showcase, which last year screened 397 films from 83 countries.

Fog’s debut, The Art of Crying (2006), started its international festival tour with a world premiere at Toronto; You Disappear has racked up 192,000 admissions in Denmark, and has so far been sold to Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Latin America (California Filmes), China (DD Dream International Media), Poland (Bomba Film), the former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group), and Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia (Scanorama), among other territories. Starring Trine Dyrholm, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and late Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, the Louise Vesth production for Zentropa Entertainments – scripted by Fog from Christian Jungersen’s best-selling novel – follows Mia, the wife of successful headmaster Frederik, who is caught embezzling from his own school. But did he do it of his own free will, or was his personality altered by a tumour lurking in his brain?

TrustNordisk will also be marketing some of its latest acquisitions, one of which is Norwegian director Anne Sewitsky’s Queen of Ice, the €6.3 million biopic of Norwegian figure skater-turned-Hollywood actress Sonja Henie, with Ine Marie Wilmann in the lead. Henie’s first film became the world’s number-one bestseller in 1937.

British director Ken McMullen’s Hamlet Revenant is a new adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, starring Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, with Ian McKellen, Gabriel Byrne and Connie Nielsen, in a story of treasonous political upheavals, family crisis, sexual tensions and ambiguous friendships.

With a cast comprising Danica Curcic, Gustaf Skarsgård, Ulrich Thomsen and Astrid Grarup Elbo, Danish director Birgitte Stærmose’s Darling describes an unhappy return to Denmark for world-famous ballet star Darling and her husband: at a rehearsal, she collapses in pain and her hip is damaged beyond repair, meaning she will never dance again.

Norwegian director Marius Holst’s Congo, starring Aksel Hennie and Tobias Santelmann, follows two Norwegian citizens who in spring 2009 cross the border and enter eastern DR Congo. When their local driver is found killed, they are arrested and sentenced to death, setting in motion an unsolvable political and diplomatic crisis – the “Congo case”.

Norwegian director Mikkel Brænne Sandemose’s The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King will launch a trilogy about Norway’s national hero, a small man, and the youngest of three brothers, who always wins in the end – sometimes the princess and sometimes half the kingdom. Part one has already been licensed to more than ten countries.

Also on the sales list are Norwegian director Harald Zwart’s World War II epic 12th Man ; Danish filmmaker Pernille Fischer Christensen’s biopic of Swedish children’s storyteller Astrid Lindgren, Becoming Astrid; and Danish director Kaspar Munk’s Wildwitch, which the Danish Film Academy named this year’s Best Feature for Children and Young Audiences. Finally, Norwegian director John Andreas Andersen’s The Quake – the country’s second disaster movie, about an earthquake that could potentially happen – will be in search of buyers in Toronto, as will Danish director Lars von Trier’s serial-killer portrait The House That Jack Built, with Matt Dillon leading an international cast including Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.