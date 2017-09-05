A Ciambra (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Samui Song (2017)
Insyriated (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
Bloody Milk (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Under the Tree (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

OSCARS 2018 Serbia/Croatia

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Serbia and Croatia send Requiem for Mrs. J. and Quit Staring at My Plate to the Oscars

by 

- Bojan Vuletić's Berlinale title and Hana Jušić's Venice Days entry will represent their respective countries at the Oscars

Serbia and Croatia send Requiem for Mrs. J. and Quit Staring at My Plate to the Oscars
Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletić and Quit Staring at My Plate by Hana Jušić

Late last week, the Serbian Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Croatian Filmmakers Association announced their candidates for the 2018 Best Foreign-language Film Academy Awards. 

Serbia selected Bojan Vuletić's Requiem for Mrs. J [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile]. The absurdist black comedy-drama world-premiered as a Berlinale Panorama Special screening, and later won the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, plus the Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Actress (for Mirjana Karanović), at the Serbian national awards at Belgrade FEST. It also picked up the Golden Lily for Best Film at the goEast Film Festival in Wiesbaden, in addition to the FIPRESCI Award at the Sofia International Film Festival.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Requiem for Mrs. J. is a co-production by Serbia's SEE Film Pro, Bulgaria's Geopoly Film, Macedonia's Skopje Film Studio, Russia's Non-Stop Production and France's Surprise Alley. Belgrade-based Soul Food has the international rights.

Meanwhile, Croatia's submission, Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] by first-time director Hana Jušić, world-premiered in last year's Giornate degli Autori, where it received the FEDEORA Award. The powerful coming-of-age story starring non-professional actress Mia Petričević as a teenager in a brutally patriarchal society went on to pick up prizes at Bratislava, Crossing Europe in Linz, Belgrade FEST, Palic, Sofia, Tokyo, Valladolid, Warsaw and Zagreb, and at the Croatian national awards at the Pula Film Festival, it won the critics' Octavian Award, Best Director, Best Lead and Supporting Actress (Arijana Čulina), Best Costume Design and the Young Cinephiles Award. 

Quit Staring at My Plate is a Croatian-Danish co-production by Kinorama, Beofilm and HRT (Croatian Radiotelevision). The international sales are handled by Polish company New Europe Film Sales.

 
28 Times Cinema
CED_Hamburg_series
WBI Venice
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss