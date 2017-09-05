Serbia and Croatia send Requiem for Mrs. J. and Quit Staring at My Plate to the Oscars

by Vladan Petkovic

05/09/2017 - Bojan Vuletić's Berlinale title and Hana Jušić's Venice Days entry will represent their respective countries at the Oscars

Late last week, the Serbian Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Croatian Filmmakers Association announced their candidates for the 2018 Best Foreign-language Film Academy Awards.

Serbia selected Bojan Vuletić's Requiem for Mrs. J . The absurdist black comedy-drama world-premiered as a Berlinale Panorama Special screening, and later won the Belgrade Victor for Best Film, plus the Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Actress (for Mirjana Karanović), at the Serbian national awards at Belgrade FEST. It also picked up the Golden Lily for Best Film at the goEast Film Festival in Wiesbaden, in addition to the FIPRESCI Award at the Sofia International Film Festival.

Requiem for Mrs. J. is a co-production by Serbia's SEE Film Pro, Bulgaria's Geopoly Film, Macedonia's Skopje Film Studio, Russia's Non-Stop Production and France's Surprise Alley. Belgrade-based Soul Food has the international rights.

Meanwhile, Croatia's submission, Quit Staring at My Plate by first-time director Hana Jušić, world-premiered in last year's Giornate degli Autori, where it received the FEDEORA Award. The powerful coming-of-age story starring non-professional actress Mia Petričević as a teenager in a brutally patriarchal society went on to pick up prizes at Bratislava, Crossing Europe in Linz, Belgrade FEST, Palic, Sofia, Tokyo, Valladolid, Warsaw and Zagreb, and at the Croatian national awards at the Pula Film Festival, it won the critics' Octavian Award, Best Director, Best Lead and Supporting Actress (Arijana Čulina), Best Costume Design and the Young Cinephiles Award.

Quit Staring at My Plate is a Croatian-Danish co-production by Kinorama, Beofilm and HRT (Croatian Radiotelevision). The international sales are handled by Polish company New Europe Film Sales.