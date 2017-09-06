Amerika Square to represent Greece at the Oscars

by Vassilis Economou

06/09/2017 - Yannis Sakaridis’ sophomore feature will be the Greek submission for the 90th Academy Awards

Yannis Sakaridis’ sophomore feature, Amerika Square , which premiered last year at the Busan International Film Festival and was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, is Greece’s submission for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award.

Amerika Square follows three main characters who live in the same building, close to a major square in Athens city centre. Forty-year-old tattoo artist Billy (Yannis Stankoglou) falls in love with Tereza, who is from Africa but wants to move to France. Nakos (Makis Papadimitriou) is unemployed, lives with his parents and uses movies as an inspiration for his racist plots against immigrants. Finally, Tarek (Vassilis Koukalani) is a Syrian refugee who wants to find a way to flee to Germany with his young daughter.

The drama deals with all of the contemporary problems that Greece has had to face in recent years, including the financial and refugee crises. Amerika Square was selected by a special committee assigned by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Amerika Square was written by Yannis Sakaridis, Vangelis Mourikis and Yannis Tsirbas. It is a Greek-British-German co-production by Yannis Sakaridis (Ilioupolis Films), with Venia Vergou, George T Lemos and Nikkos J Frangos (Marblemen Productions Ltd), and it was supported by the Greek Film Centre.