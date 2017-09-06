On Body and Soul to be the Hungarian candidate for the Oscars

by Fabien Lemercier

06/09/2017 - Ildiko Enyedi’s film, which scooped the Golden Bear at Berlin, is to represent Hungary in the race for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film

Having been crowned with the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival in February this year, On Body and Soul by Ildiko Enyedi will have the honour of representing Hungary in the race for the next Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film (which will be handed out on 4 March 2018, following the unveiling of the shortlisted nominees on 23 January).

With On Body and Soul, the Hungarian filmmaker gracefully picked up the thread of a film career that had been on hold for 18 years, as her previous feature was Simon the Magician (in competition at Locarno in 1999). Before that, she won the Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 1989 with My 20th Century before being selected twice in competition at Venice with The Magic Hunter in 1994 and Tamas and Juli in 1997.

Written by the director and toplined by Alexandra Borbély and Géza Morcsányi, On Body and Soul was produced by Mónika Mécs, András Muhi and Erno Mesterházy for Inforg-M&M Film with support from the Hungarian Film Fund. Its international sales have been entrusted to Films Boutique.

