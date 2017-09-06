Films Distribution at Toronto with five films

by Fabien Lemercier

06/09/2017 - Sale, most notably, of Razzia by Nabil Ayouch and Mademoiselle Paradis by Barbara Albert, both competing in the Platform section

Always very well-placed at the most important festivals, Parisian company for international sales Films Distribution will be at Toronto (7 to 17 September) with major talent in their line-up, specifically two feature films nominated in the Platform section. The team composed of Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, François Yon and Sébastian Beffa will lead negotiations for Razzia by Nabil Ayouch, a film that, without a doubt, will be much talked about. Discovered at the Berlinale Forum in 1999 with Mektoub, the last two works by the filmmaker have been presented at Cannes (God's Horses in Un Certain Regard in 2012 and Much Loved in the Directors’ Fortnight in 2015). His new feature film, produced by Bruno Nahon (Unité de Production) and shot in France, Belgium and Morocco, traces the journey of a number of characters in Casablanca and their struggles to live their lives to the fullest. The film will be distributed in France by Ad Vitam.

The second film in the Platform section included in Films Distribution’s line-up is the Austro-German co-production Mademoiselle Paradis by Barbara Albert. In competition in San Sebastian in 2012 with The Dead and the Living and in Venice in 2006 with Falling , the director goes back to 18th century Vienna for this film, with the story of a talented, blind pianist (played by Maria-Victoria Dragus, German of Romanian origin) and how a doctor, the famous magnetizer Mesmer, tries to help her regain her sight. The fact that the film will go on to participate in the official competition of the 65th San Sebastian International Film Festival (22 to 30 September) is also worth a mention.

The programme for Special Presentations includes Eye on Juliet by Canada’s Kim Nguyen, which premiered internationally at the 74th Venice Film Festival in the parallel Giornate degli Autori section, as well as Cannes Grand Prix winner BPM (Beats Per Minute) by France’s Robin Campillo, which will be screened at San Sebastian in the Perlas section.

Last but not the least, Films Distribution will also organise at Toronto the first sales for Abracadabra by Spain’s Pablo Berger (which will be distributed in the United States on 15 September by Sony Pictures Releasing), as well as the pre-sales for other films in their line-up such as Sunset, the highly-anticipated second feature film by Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes after Son of Saul .

(Translated from French)