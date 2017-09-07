Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer is the Romanian Oscar candidate

by Stefan Dobroiu

07/09/2017 - A jury of seven film critics favoured Sitaru’s journalism drama over its rivals

The Romanian National Film Center has announced that a selection committee of seven film critics favoured Adrian Sitaru’s The Fixer as the Romanian candidate for next year’s Oscars. The Romanian drama about a journalist facing a professional dilemma will be competing with approximately 90 other pictures for a nomination in the Best Foreign-language Film category. The award will be handed out on 4 March 2018, after the nine shortlisted titles have been announced on 23 January.

With a screenplay written by Claudia Silişteanu and Adrian Silişteanu, The Fixer follows Radu (Tudor Aaron Istodor), an ambitious trainee at the Bucharest office of Agence France Presse. When two underage prostitutes are repatriated from France, Radu becomes a fixer for the French TV crew trying to cover the juicy news. Radu’s adventures in provincial Romania and various aspects of the case will make the young protagonist question his morality and motivations.

The Fixer is a co-production between 4 Proof Film (Romania) and Petit Film (France). The film was produced by Anamaria Antoci and co-produced by Jean des Forêts, with French sales agent MPM Film handling the international sales. Distributor Domestic Film released The Fixer in Romania at the end of January, the film ending its run in local cinemas with a total of 4,700 admissions.

Romania was previously represented at the Oscars by Cristi Puiu’s Sieranevada (2017), Radu Jude's Aferim! (2016), Tudor Cristian Jurgiu's The Japanese Dog (2015), Călin Peter Netzer's Child's Pose (2014) and Cristian Mungiu's Beyond the Hills (2013). No Romanian film has ever been nominated for an Oscar, Beyond the Hills being the only title to have been shortlisted in the race for a nomination. In 2008, the snub of Mungiu’s Palme d’Or winner 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days sparked the ire of many American film critics, which allegedly prompted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to reorganise the nomination process for the Best Foreign-language Film category.