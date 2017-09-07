Summer 1993 attempts to win over Hollywood, too

by Alfonso Rivera

07/09/2017 - The award-festooned, ultrasensitive feature debut by Carla Simón has been chosen by the Spanish Film Academy to fight for a nomination for the upcoming Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film

The predictions proved correct, as this morning, at the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences in Madrid, actress Anna Castillo (Holy Camp!) read out the name of the film chosen to represent Spain in the race for the next Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film: Summer 1993 , the feature debut by Catalan director Carla Simón. The movie had been the clear frontrunner since the three finalists were announced a few weeks ago, and it did indeed end up winning out over its rivals: namely, the well-received Abracadabra by Pablo Berger (which is still in theatres and will be released in the United States this autumn) and another film with a year in its title, 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines , also a feature debut by Salvador Calvo, which snagged the Goya Award for Best Wardrobe Design at the latest awards ceremony, and which has grossed almost €2 million at the box office.

Ever since it was presented at the most recent Berlinale, where it scooped two prizes (see the news), Summer 1993, which explores a child’s acceptance of bereavement, based on the experiences of the director herself, has not ceased to be selected for a plethora of film festivals: it will soon be competing at London, last March it won the top prize at Málaga (the Golden Biznaga – see the news), and it features on the list of the lucky titles selected for the upcoming European Film Awards. In addition, the 55th Gijón Film Festival, set to unspool in November, will show a retrospective of Carla Simón’s short films.

Spanish audiences have also proved that they are firmly behind this film produced by Avalon (together with Inicia Films), which is also in charge of its distribution. Since its release at the start of the summer, Summer 1993 has raked in almost €600,000 – impressive for a small, low-key film with a superb ability to arouse emotion, causing enraptured viewers to recommend it wholeheartedly to others. Now, its appointment as the official Spanish representative for the Oscar may well help it on its way to a second successful run at the box office. Its international sales have been entrusted to Poland’s New Europe Film Sales.

(Translated from Spanish)