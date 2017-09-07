The FIPRESCI Grand Prix 2017 goes to The Other Side of Hope

by Cineuropa

07/09/2017 - Aki Kaurismäki will receive the award at the San Sebastián Film Festival's opening gala on 22 September

The Other Side of Hope by Aki Kaurismäki has been selected Best Film of the Year by the members of the FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics). The vote saw the participation of 576 critics from all over the world, who chose this Finnish production from among all of the films premiered after 1 July 2016. The other two finalists are Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning Moonlight and Ildikó Enyedi's winner of the Golden Bear in Berlin, On Body and Soul .

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Aki Kaurismäki is considered to be one of the most important European directors of today's cinema. Key titles in his filmography are now modern classics. Kaurismäki won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the last Berlin Festival with The Other Side of Hope. The Finnish director will receive the FIPRESCI Grand Prix at the San Sebastián Film Festival opening gala on Friday, 22 September in the Kursaal Auditorium.

Since its creation in 1999, the FIPRESCI Grand Prix has gone to hugely prestigious filmmakers including Pedro Almodóvar, Michael Haneke, Cristian Mungiu, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jean-Luc Godard, Richard Linklater, Roman Polanski, George Miller and Maren Ade, among others.