Focus: Nico, 1988 (2017)
SAN SEBASTIÁN 2017 Juries

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury

by 

- The US actor will lead the deliberations to decide the Golden Shell, while the festival honours Monica Bellucci, Ricardo Darín and Agnès Varda with Donostia Awards

John Malkovich to chair the San Sebastián jury
Actor John Malkovich

The Official Selection Jury of the 65th San Sebastián International Film Festival will be presided over by the North American actor, director, producer and writer John Malkovich. He will be accompanied in the deliberations to decide the Golden Shell by Argentine actor Dolores Fonzi, British director William Oldroyd, who presented Lady Macbeth at the festival last year, Spanish actress Emma Suárez, Italian producer and screenwriter Paula Vaccaro, Italian cinematographer Fabio Cianchetti and a jury member still to be confirmed.
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
film profile] at the festival last year, Spanish actress Emma Suárez, Italian producer and screenwriter Paula Vaccaro, Italian cinematographer Fabio Cianchetti and a jury member still to be confirmed.

The rest of juries announced are: Rossitsa Valkanova (president), Javier FontezFionnuala HalliganValérie Mréjen and Carlos Muguiro for the Kutxabank-New Directors Award Jury; Ángela Molina (president), Gaël Nouaille and Lina Paola Rodríguez Fernández for the Horizontes Award Jury; Calmin Borel (president) and Carla Simón for the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award Jury; Itxaro Borda (president), Miren Arzalluz and Joserra Sanperena for the Irizar Basque Film Award Jury; Gema Juárez AllenJo Mühlberger and Mira Staleva for the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum Jury; and José Luis Torres Leiva, for the International Film School Meeting Award Jury.

The festival has also announced the three Donostia Awards that will be given out. As well as acclaimed Argentine actor Ricardo Darín, the festival will acknowledge the careers of the Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Belgian-French master Agnès Varda.

 
