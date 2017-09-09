Candelaria comes out on top in the Giornate degli Autori

by Vittoria Scarpa

09/09/2017 - VENICE 2017: The jury chaired by director Samira Makhmalbaf has crowned Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza’s film; the Audience Award went to Longing and the Europa Cinemas Label to M

Candelaria , the new film by Colombian director Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza, whose main characters are an elderly couple living on Cuba during the Special Period, is the winner of this year’s GdA Director’s Award, the main prize handed out in the 14th Giornate degli Autori, as part of the 74th Venice Film Festival. According to the jury, chaired by Iranian director Samira Makhmalbaf and made up of the members of the 28 Times Cinema project (see the news), that is 28 young cinephiles, each representing a country of the European Union, “This is one of those rare cases where a film conveys generosity and warmth to the audience, portraying an unconventional way of rediscovering the love between two seniors who are fighting for survival on Cuba. In its visual form, the movie melds the performances of its two exceptional actors, its cinematography loaded with meaning, warm Latin colours, an unexpected narrative arc and a profound social message.” The prize comes with €20,000, to be split between the director and the film’s international sales agent, Beta Cinema.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Meanwhile, the Giornate degli Autori film that received the most votes from audience members, from among the 11 titles in competition, was the Israeli title Longing by Savi Gabizon, which took home the BNL People’s Choice Award. The movie, which broaches the topic of fatherhood in a somewhat unusual fashion, secured 62.9% of the votes. The Europa Cinemas Label (which is reserved for films with European producers or co-producers) went to Sara Forestier and her successful directorial debut, M , “for its poetic and sincere description of diversity, for the masterful direction and the excellent performances by the entire cast. M is a fascinating representation of the relationship between two people scarred by life. The movie has every chance of reaching out to and moving the youngest of audiences.” M also snagged two Fedeora Awards (handed out by the Federation of Film Critics of Europe and the Mediterranean): Best Debut Director (Sara Forestier) and Best Actor (Redouanne Harjane). Lastly, the Fedeora Award for Best Film went to Eye on Juliet by Kim Nguyen.

Here is the complete list of winners in the 2017 Giornate degli Autori:

GdA Director’s Award

Candelaria – Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza (Colombia/Germany/Norway/Argentina/Cuba)

Europa Cinemas Label Award

M – Sara Forestier (France)

Fedeora Awards

Best Film

Eye on Juliet – Kim Nguyen (Canada)

Best Debut Director

Sara Forestier – M (France)

Best Actor

Redouanne Harjane – M (France)

Nuovo Imaie Talent Award

Federica Rosellini – Where Shadows Fall (Italy)

Mimmo Borrelli – Equilibrium (Italy)

Edipo Re Award

Valentina Pedicini – Where Shadows Fall (Italy)

Lanterna Magica Award

Equilibrium – Vincenzo Marra (Italy)

BNL People’s Choice Award

Longing - Savi Gabizon (Israel)

(Translated from Italian)