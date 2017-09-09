Ex Libris wins Venice's FIPRESCI Award

by Cineuropa

09/09/2017 - VENICE 2017: The Audience Award for Best Film in the International Critics' Week has been given to Hunting Season by Natalia Garagiola

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has handed out its prize in the 74th Venice Film Festival’s competition to Ex Libris by US filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. The winning film for the Best Debut Award was Oblivion Verses by Iranian filmmaker Alireza Khatami.

The Audience Award for Best Film in the 32nd International Critics' Week was given to Hunting Season by Natalia Garagiola. Other parallel awards include the SIGNIS Award for Robert Guédiguian's The House by the Sea , with a Special Mention going to Foxtrot by Samuel Maoz. The Queer Lion went to Anne Fontaine's Reinventing Marvin .

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here is the complete list of the parallel awards of the festival:

32nd Venice International Film Critics’ Week

SIAE Audience Award

Hunting Season - Natalia Garagiola

Circolo del Cinema di Verona Award

Team Hurricane - Annika Berg

Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award

Wild Boys - Bertrand Mandico

Parallel Awards

Premio Arca CinemaGiovani Award

Best Film in Competition

Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz

Best Italian Film

Beautiful Things - Giorgio Ferrero

Brian Award

Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama

Civitas Vitae Award

Emma - Silvio Soldini

Fair Play Cinema Award

Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman

Special Mention

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei

FEDIC Award

The Ark of Disperata - Edoardo Winspeare

Special Mention FEDIC

Nico, 1988 - Susanna Nicchiarelli

Special Mention Fedic - Il Giornale del Cibo

Le visite - Elio Di Pace

FIPRESCI Award

Best Film in Competition

Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman

Best Debut Film

Oblivion Verses - Alireza Khatami

Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award

George Clooney, Michael Caine, Ai Weiwei

Enrico Fulchignoni – CICT-UNESCO Award

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei

Future Film Festival Digital Award

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro

Special Mention

Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone

Green Drop Award

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Human Rights Nights Award

The Rape of Racy Taylor - Nancy Buirski

Special Mention

The Order of Things - Andrea Segre

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei

Interfilm Award

Oblivion Verses - Alireza Khatami

La Pellicola d’Oro Award

Best Production Manager in an Italian Film

Daniele Spinozzi - True Love

Best Production Manager in an International Film

Riccardo Marchegiani - Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno

Best Stagehand

Roberto Di Pietro - Hannah

Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award

The Leisure Seeker - Paolo Virzì

Segnalazione Cinema for UNICEF 2016

Human Flow - Ai Weiwei

Lizzani Award

Gérôme Bourdezeau, Dominique Battesti - Emma, Silvio Soldini

Lina Mangiacapre Award

Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama

Mouse d’Oro Award - Competition

Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno - Abdellatif Kechiche

Mouse d’Argento – Out of Competition

Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone

Open Award

Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone



Francesco Pasinetti – SNGCI Award Special Prize

True Love - Manetti Bros.

Special Award

Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone

Nico, 1988 - Susanna Nicchiarelli

Gillo Pontecorvo Award - Arcobaleno Latino

Miao Xiaotian, CEO of China Film Coproduction Corporation

Queer Lion Award

Reinventing Marvin - Anne Fontaine

Sfera 1932 Award

La Mélodie - Rachid Hami

SIGNIS Award

The House by the Sea - Robert Guédiguian

Special Mention

Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz

C. Smithers Foundation – CICT-UNESCO Award

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro

Sorriso Diverso Venezia 2016 Award - Ass Ucl

Emma - Silvio Soldini

Soundtrack Stars Award

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Special Award

True Love - Manetti Bros

Lifetime Achievement Award

Andrea Guerra

UNIMED Award

The House By the Sea - Robert Guédiguian

Special Mention

Ugly Nasty People - Cosimo Gomez

To read about the parallel awards handed out in the Giornate degli Autori, click here.