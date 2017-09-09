Ex Libris wins Venice's FIPRESCI Award
by Cineuropa
- VENICE 2017: The Audience Award for Best Film in the International Critics' Week has been given to Hunting Season by Natalia Garagiola
The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has handed out its prize in the 74th Venice Film Festival’s competition to Ex Libris by US filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. The winning film for the Best Debut Award was Oblivion Verses [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alireza Khatami
film profile] by Iranian filmmaker Alireza Khatami.
The Audience Award for Best Film in the 32nd International Critics' Week was given to Hunting Season [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Natalia Garagiola. Other parallel awards include the SIGNIS Award for Robert Guédiguian's The House by the Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robert Guédiguian
film profile], with a Special Mention going to Foxtrot [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Samuel Maoz
film profile] by Samuel Maoz. The Queer Lion went to Anne Fontaine's Reinventing Marvin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile].
Here is the complete list of the parallel awards of the festival:
32nd Venice International Film Critics’ Week
SIAE Audience Award
Hunting Season [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Natalia Garagiola
Circolo del Cinema di Verona Award
Team Hurricane [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Annika Berg
Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award
Wild Boys [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Bertrand Mandico
film profile] - Bertrand Mandico
Parallel Awards
Premio Arca CinemaGiovani Award
Best Film in Competition
Foxtrot [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Samuel Maoz
film profile] - Samuel Maoz
Best Italian Film
Beautiful Things [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Giorgio Ferrero
Brian Award
Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama
Civitas Vitae Award
Emma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Silvio Soldini
Fair Play Cinema Award
Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman
Special Mention
Human Flow [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Ai Weiwei
FEDIC Award
The Ark of Disperata [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Edoardo Winspeare
Special Mention FEDIC
Nico, 1988 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Susanna Nicchiarelli
film profile] - Susanna Nicchiarelli
Special Mention Fedic - Il Giornale del Cibo
Le visite - Elio Di Pace
FIPRESCI Award
Best Film in Competition
Ex Libris - Frederick Wiseman
Best Debut Film
Oblivion Verses [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alireza Khatami
film profile] - Alireza Khatami
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
George Clooney, Michael Caine, Ai Weiwei
Enrico Fulchignoni – CICT-UNESCO Award
Human Flow - Ai Weiwei
Future Film Festival Digital Award
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro
Special Mention
Cinderella the Cat [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Rak
film profile] - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone
Green Drop Award
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Human Rights Nights Award
The Rape of Racy Taylor - Nancy Buirski
Special Mention
The Order of Things [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Andrea Segre
film profile] - Andrea Segre
Human Flow - Ai Weiwei
Interfilm Award
Oblivion Verses - Alireza Khatami
La Pellicola d’Oro Award
Best Production Manager in an Italian Film
Daniele Spinozzi - True Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Marco and Antonio Manetti
film profile]
Best Production Manager in an International Film
Riccardo Marchegiani - Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Best Stagehand
Roberto Di Pietro - Hannah [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]
Leoncino d'Oro Agiscuola Award
The Leisure Seeker [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile] - Paolo Virzì
Segnalazione Cinema for UNICEF 2016
Human Flow - Ai Weiwei
Lizzani Award
Gérôme Bourdezeau, Dominique Battesti - Emma, Silvio Soldini
Lina Mangiacapre Award
Les Bienheureux - Sofia Djama
Mouse d’Oro Award - Competition
Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno - Abdellatif Kechiche
Mouse d’Argento – Out of Competition
Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone
Open Award
Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone
Francesco Pasinetti – SNGCI Award Special Prize
True Love - Manetti Bros.
Special Award
Cinderella the Cat - A. Rak, I. Cappiello, M. Guarnieri, D. Sansone
Nico, 1988 - Susanna Nicchiarelli
Gillo Pontecorvo Award - Arcobaleno Latino
Miao Xiaotian, CEO of China Film Coproduction Corporation
Queer Lion Award
Reinventing Marvin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Anne Fontaine
Sfera 1932 Award
La Mélodie [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Rachid Hami
SIGNIS Award
The House by the Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robert Guédiguian
film profile] - Robert Guédiguian
Special Mention
Foxtrot - Samuel Maoz
C. Smithers Foundation – CICT-UNESCO Award
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro
Sorriso Diverso Venezia 2016 Award - Ass Ucl
Emma - Silvio Soldini
Soundtrack Stars Award
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Special Award
True Love - Manetti Bros
Lifetime Achievement Award
Andrea Guerra
UNIMED Award
The House By the Sea - Robert Guédiguian
Special Mention
Ugly Nasty People [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Cosimo Gomez
To read about the parallel awards handed out in the Giornate degli Autori, click here.