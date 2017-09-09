LIVE: The Venice Film Festival awards

by Cineuropa

The winners of the prizes of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Golden Lion





Grand Jury Prize





Silver Lion for Best Director (ex aequo)





Special Jury Prize





Volpi Cup for Best Actor





Volpi Cup for Best Actress





Marcello Mastroianni Prize for Best Young Actor/Actress





Award for Best Screenplay



Lion of the Future - Laurentiis Prize for a First Film

Custody - Xavier Legrand

Orizzonti

Best Film

Nico, 1988 - Susanna Nicchiarelli

Best Director

Vahid Jalilvand - No Date, No Signature

Special Jury Prize

Caniba - Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Best Actress

Lyna Khoudri - Les Bienheureux

Best Actor

Navid Mohammadzadeh - No Date, No Signature

Best Screenplay

Dominique Welinski, René Ballesteros - Oblivion Verses

Best Short Film

Gros chagrin - Céline Devaux

Venice Classics

Best Restored Film

Come and See - Elem Klimov

Best Documentary on Cinema

The Prince and the Dibbuk - Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski

Venice Virtual Reality

Best VR

Arden's Wake - Eugene YK Chung

Best Experience

La camera insabbiata - Laurie Anderson, Huang Hsin-Chien

Best Story

Bloodless - Gina Kim