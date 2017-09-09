LIVE: The Venice Film Festival awards
by Cineuropa
- VENICE 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 74th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony
The winners of the prizes of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:
Golden Lion
Grand Jury Prize
Silver Lion for Best Director (ex aequo)
Special Jury Prize
Volpi Cup for Best Actor
Volpi Cup for Best Actress
Marcello Mastroianni Prize for Best Young Actor/Actress
Award for Best Screenplay
Lion of the Future - Laurentiis Prize for a First Film
Custody [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Xavier Legrand
film profile] - Xavier Legrand
Orizzonti
Best Film
Nico, 1988 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Susanna Nicchiarelli
film profile] - Susanna Nicchiarelli
Best Director
Vahid Jalilvand - No Date, No Signature
Special Jury Prize
Caniba [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Best Actress
Lyna Khoudri - Les Bienheureux
Best Actor
Navid Mohammadzadeh - No Date, No Signature
Best Screenplay
Dominique Welinski, René Ballesteros - Oblivion Verses [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alireza Khatami
film profile]
Best Short Film
Gros chagrin - Céline Devaux
Venice Classics
Best Restored Film
Come and See - Elem Klimov
Best Documentary on Cinema
The Prince and the Dibbuk - Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski
Venice Virtual Reality
Best VR
Arden's Wake - Eugene YK Chung
Best Experience
La camera insabbiata - Laurie Anderson, Huang Hsin-Chien
Best Story
Bloodless - Gina Kim