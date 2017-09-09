Redoubtable (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The House by the Sea (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
Zama (2017)
Under the Tree (2017)
Focus: Nico, 1988 (2017)
VENICE 2017 Awards

LIVE: The Venice Film Festival awards

by 

- VENICE 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 74th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony

LIVE: The Venice Film Festival awards

The winners of the prizes of the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Golden Lion


Grand Jury Prize


Silver Lion for Best Director (ex aequo)


Special Jury Prize


Volpi Cup for Best Actor


Volpi Cup for Best Actress


Marcello Mastroianni Prize for Best Young Actor/Actress


Award for Best Screenplay

Lion of the Future - Laurentiis Prize for a First Film
Custody [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Xavier Legrand
film profile] - Xavier Legrand

Orizzonti

Best Film
Nico, 1988 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Susanna Nicchiarelli
film profile] - Susanna Nicchiarelli

Best Director
Vahid Jalilvand - No Date, No Signature

Special Jury Prize
Caniba [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Best Actress
Lyna Khoudri - Les Bienheureux

Best Actor
Navid Mohammadzadeh - No Date, No Signature

Best Screenplay
Dominique Welinski, René Ballesteros - Oblivion Verses [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Alireza Khatami
film profile]

Best Short Film
Gros chagrin - Céline Devaux

Venice Classics

Best Restored Film
Come and See - Elem Klimov

Best Documentary on Cinema
The Prince and the Dibbuk - Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski

Venice Virtual Reality

Best VR
Arden's Wake - Eugene YK Chung

Best Experience
La camera insabbiata - Laurie Anderson, Huang Hsin-Chien

Best Story
Bloodless - Gina Kim

 
