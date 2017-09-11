The Leisure Seeker (2017)
SALES France

Films Distribution renamed Playtime

by 

- The French international sales group, which has been active for the last 20 years, has unveiled a new name at Toronto that reflects the expansion of its activities

Films Distribution renamed Playtime

After 20 years in business, international sales company Films Distribution is changing its name to reflect its new position in the industry. Founded in 1997 by François Yon and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, quickly joined by Valéry Guibal and Sébastien Beffa, the company, now rebranded as Playtime (announced during 42nd Toronto International Film Festival), has become one of the industry leaders in the international sales of independent cinema (recent movies include BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile], Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile], Frantz [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: François Ozon
film profile] and Agnus Dei [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Lou de Laâge
film profile]). 

Since 2008, the company has expanded geographically, setting up film-export subsidiaries across Europe. That year, it launched Films Boutique, the Berlin-based sales agent headed by Jean-Christophe Simon (which sold Embrace of the Serpent and the Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile], among others). In 2014, it set up Be For Films in Brussels, managed by Pamela Leu (which is selling the most recent Cannes Caméra d’Or winner, Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile]). Finally, last year, the company ventured into the English market and started Film Constellation, headed up by Fabien Westerhoff.

During the same period, the company diversified its business model by participating in the development and co-production of feature films. This activity will now be regrouped under the Playtime Production banner. The 2017 Cannes Film Festival included three of the company’s latest co-productions (Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], The Double Lover [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and BPM (Beats Per Minute)). The company also co-finances international titles such as Sunset (László Nemes, set for delivery in 2018) and Gun City (Dani De la Torre, delivery in 2018), and is developing intellectual properties (currently the remake of the Austrian psycho-thriller Goodnight Mommy [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Severin Fiala and Veronika …
film profile]).

The company’s new strategy also includes television production and sales. Playtime is a shareholder in French TV production company Empreinte Digitale and is funding its rapid expansion. Empreinte Digitale’s recent successes include the sci-fi series Mission (an AMC pick-up), and it has a slate of six international series in development, for which Playtime has a first-look deal. Playtime is building up a dedicated sales force to handle TV rights from Empreinte Digital and other international TV producers.

(Translated from French)

 
