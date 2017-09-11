When East Meets West opens call for entries

by Cineuropa

11/09/2017 - WEMW will have a new East & West focus on South East Europe and the Nordic countries

After a successful summer at major festivals for several films previously presented there (to mention a few, In Praise of Nothing by Boris Mitic at Locarno, Nico, 1988 by Susanna Nicchiarelli and Hannah by Andrea Pallaoro at Venice), When East Meets West is launching the call for entries for the upcoming edition, taking place in Trieste next January 21-23, 2018.

WEMW will have a new East & West focus, bringing together over 400 film professionals from all over Europe and, in particular, from the 2018 spotlight territories: South East Europe and the Nordic Countries. Starting from today producers from all over Europe, Canada, US and Latin America can submit their project in development for the ‘WEMW Co-production Forum’ and their fiction films in editing phase for the workshop ‘First Cut Lab’.

WEMW Co-production Forum (deadline: 31 October, 2017)

Producers from all European territories, Canada, USA and Latin America are eligible to apply and WEMW will select 20 projects in development with co-production or co-financing potential either with the Nordic Countries, South East Europe or Italy. Projects can be long feature fiction films or documentaries, with preferably 15% of the total budget already in place.

Along with the EAVE scholarship, the FLOW Postproduction Award, the EWA – European Women’s Audiovisual Network Award, and the Producers Network Prize, all selected projects will compete for the brand new Film Center Serbia Development Award, a €3,000 grant for the best project.

First Cut Lab (deadline: 7 December, 2017)

FCL is a programme designed for 3 long feature fiction films in editing phase from Eastern Europe and Italy. Selected producer/director teams will receive tailor-made advice from a consulting editor (Benjamin Mirguet) and expert feedback from top international film professionals (creative producers, festival programmers, sales agents, etc). The main goal is to foster the artistic potential of selected rough cuts and, at the same time, increase the sales, festival and circulation potential of completed films. All applications must include video material not less than 60 minutes long.

Along with the ‘WEMW Co-production Forum’ and ‘First Cut Lab’, the 2018 edition of WEMW will include the work in progress section for documentaries Last Stop Trieste, the EAVE live stream session and the new work in progress section for Italian films. Furthermore, thanks to the precious cooperation and support of all Nordic and South East European National Film Institutes and Film Centres, WEMW will bring together a large delegation of film professionals from the Nordic countries and South East Europe, and will present a series of panels and case studies dedicated to the co-production opportunities with the 2018 spotlight territories.

More info on the eligible criteria here.