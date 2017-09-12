Nico, 1988 (2017)
LES ARCS 2017 Industry

Submissions are open for the Les Arcs Coproduction Village

by 

- Les Arcs European Film Festival’s international professional event will take place from 16 to 19 December

Submissions are open for the Les Arcs Coproduction Village

Les Arcs Coproduction Village, Les Arcs European Film Festival’s international professional event, has launched its submission calls for edition 2017 (16-19 December).

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT
As every year, 20 feature film projects in development will be presented to the independent European film industry. The producers selected with their projects and invited to Les Arcs will benefit from 3 days of one-toone meetings with the 500 professionnals attending. The submission deadline for projects in development is extended until 30 September, 2017.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Registration forms are available here.

WORK IN PROGRESS
Presented by Frédéric Boyer, artistic director of the festival, the work in progress session will screen excerpts from 14 films in post-production looking for sales agents, distributors and festivals. The « Lab Project Award », for an amount of 50.000 euros will be granted by Eurimages to a film standing out as more innovative. Submissions for the work in progress are open until 14 October, 2017.

Registration forms are available here.

This year's country of honor is Germany and besides the traditional professional events, Les Arcs is delighted to host the next edition of the French-German Rendez-vous from 18 to 20 December. 5 German and 5 French projects (out of 20) will therefore be selected within Les Arcs Coproduction Village. 1 or 2 German projects will also be selected as part of the Work in progress session. A conference describing the supporting schemes when coproducing with Germany will be organized, and special screenings will be dedicated to the focus country. The French-German Rendez-vous will offer its own schedule of events (to be announced in September).

 
