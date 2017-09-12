Frost nominated to represent Lithuania at the Oscars

by Tristan Priimägi

12/09/2017 - Lithuania has put forward Šarūnas Bartas’ latest effort as its contender for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award

Renowned Lithuanian auteur Šarūnas Bartas’ latest feature, Frost , has been chosen to represent Lithuania in the race for the 90th Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film. The movie tells the story of Inga and Rokas as they carry aid from Vilnius to Ukraine. Their comfortable world view is challenged by the emotions that they experience on the front line in Donetsk. The movie’s two competitors in the running for the selection were The Saint by Andrius Blaževičius and Together For Ever by Lina Lužytė. The decision to select Frost was made by the dedicated Lithuanian selection committee.

Frost premiered earlier this year at Cannes, in the Directors’ Fortnight section, and has since been shown at Locarno and Odesa, amongst other festivals. The film was released theatrically in Lithuania on 18 August.

The main characters are played by young Lithuanian debutants Mantas Jančiauskas and Lyja Maknavičiūtė. The cast also includes French film star Vanessa Paradis and famous Polish actor Andrzej Chyra. It is a Lithuanian-Ukrainian-French-Polish co-production partly funded by the Lithuanian Film Centre. Frost was co-produced by VšĮ Studija Kinema (Lithuania), KinoElektron, KNM and Reborn Production (France), Insight Media Ltd and Tato Film (Ukraine), and Donten & Lacroix Films (Poland). France's Luxbox is handling the international sales.