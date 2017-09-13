Nico, 1988 (2017)
Focus: A Season in France (2017)
OSCARS 2018 Portugal

Saint George joins the Oscar (and Goya) race for Portugal

- Marco Martins’ film is a detailed portrait of Portugal’s years of austerity

Saint George by Marco Martins

Marco Martins’ third feature, Saint George [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Marco Martins
film profile], has been chosen to represent Portugal in the race for the upcoming Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, the Portuguese Film Academy announced yesterday. Furthermore, the Academy has also decided to submit the same title for the Goya Awards, in the Best Ibero-American Film category.

Saint George was one of the most highly anticipated local titles of 2017. Released locally in March to rave reviews, it was seen by nearly 42,718 people, grossing €218,069 at the Portuguese box office. It is the third most-seen local film of the year so far.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Saint George marks a new collaboration between Martins and lead actor Nuno Lopes, who was awarded at the Venice Film Festival upon the film’s world premiere back in 2016. A detailed portrait of the troika and the austerity years (as well as the devastating consequences on Portuguese society), Saint George needed nearly five years of preparation, during which time the director fully immersed himself in the project. It features a professional and non-professional cast from Lisbon’s most socially vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is due to take place on 4 March 2018. No Portuguese production has ever made it onto the final shortlist of nominees. The Goya Awards are scheduled to take place a month before that, on 3 February 2018.

 
latest news

 

