Kosovo plumps for Unwanted for the Oscars

by Vladan Petkovic

14/09/2017 - Edon Rizvanolli's Karlovy Vary title will represent Kosovo in the race for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award

Kosovar-born, Amsterdam-based filmmaker Edon Rizvanolli's first feature film, Unwanted , is Kosovo's submission for the Best Foreign-language Film at the Academy Awards, the Kosova Cinematography Centre announced yesterday.

The movie, which world-premiered in Karlovy Vary’s East of the West section, is the fourth Oscar submission from the country. It is a social drama that tells the story of a teenage boy, Alban (Jason De Ridder), who lives in Amsterdam with his mother, Zana (Adriana Matoshi), who left Kosovo during the war in the Balkans. When he starts going out with the sensitive Ana, neither of them has any idea that unresolved injustices and shadows from the past will make their way to the surface.

Unwanted is a co-production by Kosovo's 1244 Productions and Dutch outfit Asfalt Films. It can next be seen at the Netherlands Film Festival in Utrecht, CinEast in Luxembourg and Cinedays in Skopje.

The Oscar nominees will be unveiled on 23 January 2018. The 90th Oscars ceremony will be held on 4 March 2018.