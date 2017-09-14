Nico, 1988 (2017)
Custody (2017)
A Season in France (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
Redoubtable (2017)
Foxtrot (2017)
The Insult (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Redoubtable (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

OSCARS 2018 Kosovo

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Kosovo plumps for Unwanted for the Oscars

by 

- Edon Rizvanolli's Karlovy Vary title will represent Kosovo in the race for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award

Kosovo plumps for Unwanted for the Oscars
Unwanted by Edon Rizvanolli

Kosovar-born, Amsterdam-based filmmaker Edon Rizvanolli's first feature film, Unwanted [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edon Rizvanolli
film profile], is Kosovo's submission for the Best Foreign-language Film at the Academy Awards, the Kosova Cinematography Centre announced yesterday.

The movie, which world-premiered in Karlovy Vary’s East of the West section, is the fourth Oscar submission from the country. It is a social drama that tells the story of a teenage boy, Alban (Jason De Ridder), who lives in Amsterdam with his mother, Zana (Adriana Matoshi), who left Kosovo during the war in the Balkans. When he starts going out with the sensitive Ana, neither of them has any idea that unresolved injustices and shadows from the past will make their way to the surface.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Unwanted is a co-production by Kosovo's 1244 Productions and Dutch outfit Asfalt Films. It can next be seen at the Netherlands Film Festival in Utrecht, CinEast in Luxembourg and Cinedays in Skopje.

The Oscar nominees will be unveiled on 23 January 2018. The 90th Oscars ceremony will be held on 4 March 2018.

 
Toronto Report
Festival Scope Venice
Midpoint TV/Feature
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss