Contenders for the Arras Film Festival revealed

by Fabien Lemercier

14/09/2017 - Nine European features will compete for the Atlas d’Or at the festival’s 18th edition, which will take place between 3 and 12 November

The 18th Arras Film Festival (3–12 November 2017) has just unveiled the names of the nine foreign films — as yet unreleased in France — in the running for the 2017 Atlas d’Or. Prizes will be awarded by a jury led by French director Christian Carion (whose latest film, My Son , will land in French cinemas next Wednesday).

Among the selected films are three award winners from July’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival: Breaking News , by Romanian director Iulia Rugina (Special Jury Prize), The Line , by Slovakian filmmaker Peter Bebjak (Best Director Award) and Arrhythmia , by Russia’s Boris Khlebnikov (Best Actor Award). The other titles to make the list are: The Miner, by Hanna Slak (Slovenia), I'm a Killer , by Maciej Pieprzyca (Poland), Wild Mouse , by Josef Hader (Austria; the film also screened in competition in Berlin earlier in the year), The Benefit of the Doubt, by Samuel Tilman (Belgium), Zagros, co-produced by Turkey and Belgium and directed by Sahim Omar Kalika and Handle with Care , by Arild Andreson (Norway).

The Arras Film Festival prides itself on discovering budding young European filmmakers, and has in the past featured films whose creators have subsequently shot to international fame, including German director Maren Ade, Belgium’s Joachim Lafosse, Calin Peter Netzer (Romania), Sdran Golubovic (Serbia) and Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva (Bulgaria). Under the direction of Éric Miot and Nadia Paschetto, this ten-day celebration of film, which always generates a healthy public interest, will this year welcome more than 150 guests from all over Europe and will host screenings of 120 films (including at least 70 not yet released in France) including a substantial number of premieres with cast and crew in attendance.

Also worth noting is the sixth edition of Arras Days (11–12 November), which will see a jury award a number of development grants (provided by CNC and the City of Arras) to new projects being pursued by European directors and producers selected for this year’s competition, who will be presenting their screenplays in progress.

