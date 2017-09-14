The Party (2017)
Razzia (2017)
A Season in France (2017)
Miracle (2017)
Cinderella the Cat (2017)
Redoubtable (2017)
The Divine Order (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Redoubtable (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

EVENTS Romania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Pustnik Screenwriters Residency invites eight emerging filmmakers

by 

- The third edition of the residency consisted of screenwriting sessions, master classes and meetings with European producers

The Pustnik Screenwriters Residency invites eight emerging filmmakers

The third edition of the Pustnik Screenwriters Residency took place from 2-10 September at Port Cultural Cetate, a secluded spot on the Romanian shore of the Danube. In this isolated, quiet place (pustnic means “hermit” in Romanian), the eight directors spent one week polishing the screenplays for their first features, and one weekend meeting producers.

Eight projects were selected from among 55 applications from 26 European countries. The selected projects were Luca Zuberbühler’s Evolution (Switzerland), Octav Chelaru’s Balaur (Romania), Simona Sava’s A Good Day to Die (Romania), Caroline Ingvarsson’s Fear (Sweden), Deben Van Dam’s You’ll Be on Your Knees (Belgium), Fanni Szántó’s It’s Not the End of the World (Hungary), Ioana Ţurcan’s The Giving Sun (Romania) and Iris Pakulla’s Gobi Paradise (France).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Romanian screenwriter-director Andreea Borţun, the founder of the Pustnik Residency together with British writer-director Bryn Chainey, told Cineuropa that her team had made efforts to invite producers from the directors’ countries of origin, which they expected to increase the chances of these projects starting production as soon as possible. The invited producers were Julie BillyHaut et Court (France); Dora NedeczkyMoviebar Productions (Hungary); Giacun Caduff, Caduff Entertainment (Switzerland); Jurgen Willocx, Early Birds (Belgium); Oana GiurgiuLibra Film (Romania); Gabriela Suciu, Dropia Film (Romania); and Ana Maria GheorgheSaga Film (Romania).

Besides meeting producers, the directors attended a screenwriting master class with French screenwriter Laurence Coriat, a long-time writing partner of Michael Winterbottom’s. The master class was followed by one-to-one sessions. 

During the residency, two of the young directors learned that they had received production support from their respective countries.

 
Toronto Report
Focal Production Value
Midpoint Feature
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss