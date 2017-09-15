The third edition of Visioni dal Mondo to take place in Milan

by Camillo De Marco

15/09/2017 - An exhibition of Italian and international documentaries is set to take place from 5 October to 8 October, including a section dedicated to the industry. Leonardo Di Costanzo is the guest of honour

The third edition of Visioni dal Mondo International Documentary Festival: Images from Reality is coming to Milan from 5 October to 8 October. The guest of honour will be the director Leonardo Di Costanzo who presented The Intruder (due to be released in cinemas on 28 September) this year at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes Film Festival, and who is due to hold a master class on Sunday 8 October.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The festival, organised by UniCredit Pavilion and Frankieshowbiz, with artistic direction from Fabrizio Grosoli, is set to screen over 30 documentary films this year, with 12 titles selected for the Stories from the Contemporary World competition from over 200 submitted entries, as well as ten international titles that have won some of the most prestigious film festival awards this year, and ten titles that are out of competition and feature first class contemporary Italian cinematographic production. The festival will also host the Visioni Incontra section, which is an industry-focused section dedicated to meet-ups between Italian documentary filmmakers presenting works-in-progress and industry professionals such as important TV editors, cinema circuits, platforms, acquisition managers, sales agents, producers, distributors and festival directors.

Demographic “reshuffling”, domestic violence, eating disorders, war, the environment, science and innovation, cyber security and Brexit are just some of this year’s themes. Valerio Jalongo's The Sense of Beauty, soon to be released in Italy by Officine Ubu, will open the event with a public screening on 5 October. The Italian titles in competition are: Eat Me by Filippo Biagiati and Ruben Lagattolla, Escape for Freedom by Emanuela Gasbarroni, Immondezza by Mimmo Calopresti, La verità non basta by Mon Ross and Favio Fisher, L’Oro dei giorniby Léa Delbès , Federico Frefel, Greta Nani and Michele Silva, Non ho l’età by Olmo Cerri, Punishment Island by Laura Cini, Rosignano Solvay – La fabbrica che si fece giardino by Gabriele Veronesi and Federico La Piccirella, Shadowgram by Augusto Contento, Sulla stessa barca by Stefania Muresu, Volturno by Ylenia Azzurretti, and Waiguoren – Il valore aggiunto dell’ignoranza by Manuela Bockstaele and Erica Piccatto.

The International Panorama section is set to host A Better Man by Attiya Khan and Lawrence Jackman, Accidental Anarchist by John Archer and Clara Glynn, Brexitannia byTimothy George Kelly, In the Name of all Canadians by Vivian Belik, Jennifer Bowen-Allen, Patrick Reed, Andréa Schmidt, Ariel Nasr, Aisha Jamal, Karen Chapman, Jérémie Wookey, Annick Marion, Janelle Wookey and Khoa Lê, Pre-Crime by Monika Hielscher and Matthias Heeder, RUMBLE – The Indians who Rocked the World by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana, Taste of Cement by Ziad Kalthoum, The Last Animals by Kate Brooks. Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman by Susan Froemke and John Hoffman will also be screened in collaboration with Discovery Channel Italia.

The festival will also host the "Il documentario e l’animazione: oltre i confini del cinema del reale" (lit. Documentary and animation: beyond the borders of real-life cinema) panel, which includes the participation of the documentary filmmaker Stefano Savona and the animator Simone Massi, currently working on La strada dei Samouni which is due to hitour screens in 2018. The Visioni Incontra section will also host panels and workshops such as “Il Festival di Hot Docs, filosofia, mission, storia e rapporti con produttori, finanziatori e registi” (lit. Hot Docs Festival: philosophy, mission, history and relationships with producers, sponsors and directors) with guest speaker Chris McDonald, President of Hot Docs, the largest documentary film festival in North America, the "“Coprodurre Oltralpe. Opportunità, modalità e case history,” panel (lit. Co-producing beyond the alps: Opportunities, methods and case histories), in collaboration with Swiss Radio and Television RSI, and the “La Nuova legge Cinema diventa operativa. I decreti attuativi: novità e opportunità per il cinema del reale” panel (lit. New cinema law in action. Current Decrees: news and opportunities for real-life cinema), in collaboration with MIBACT.

(Translated from Italian)