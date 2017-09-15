Zurich Film Festival honours women

by Giorgia Del Don

15/09/2017 - From 29 September to 8 October Zurich will become Switzerland’s cinema capital. On the eve of its 13th edition, the festival seems more youthful and dynamic than ever

Once again the Zurich Film Festival program, crafted by directors Nadja Schildknech and Karl Sporri, seems to be all about whetting our appetites. A rich program that includes 160 productions, 41 of which are debut works and 12 of which are world premieres. The festival’s 13th edition includes a range of titles, from emerging filmmaker debuts to major productions from well-known names. A wish that claims to satisfy the curiosity of the audience.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The strong presence of female directors and actresses (35-40% in the three competitive sections) is really catching people's attention (without necessarily intending to). Among them is the charismatic Claire Denis who will present Bright Sunshine In in theGala Premieres section, Sophie Fiennes who will present her homage to the iconic Grace Jones, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami in the Special Screenings section, as well as the Swiss Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind) and Katharina Wyss who will present her debut and definitely non-conformist feature film Sarah Plays a Werewolf (both of which are in the Focus Switzerland, Germany, Austria section).

Despite the festival program’s international flavour, the presence of European films in the International Competition section remains strong, and includes: Daphne bythe English Peter Mackie Burns, Custody , the debut film by French Xavier Legrand, which focuses on the disintegration of the family unit,Pororoca, a highly-charged and emotional Romanian drama by Constantin Popescu, which features Bogdan Dumitrache as the main character, and the latest films from directors Martin McDonagh (Three Buildings Outside Ebbing, Missouri ) and Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Under the Tree ). The first of which tells the story of a mother's struggle (Frances McDormand) to find her daughter's assassin, while the second (a co-production between Poland, Iceland, Denmark and Germany) tells the story of two families fighting for a somewhat futile reason. All seasoned with the ever-popular black Scandinavian humour.

This year's tributes will go to American director and producer Rob Reiner (When Harry Met Sally...) who will receive the A Tribute to ... Award (and who will also present his latest film Shock and Awe), the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (Career Achievement Award) and the actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Andrew Garfield, both of whom are due to receive a Golden Eye Award.

(Translated from Italian)