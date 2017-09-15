24 projects for the HFM Co-Pro Platform, Work-in-Progress and BoostNL

by Vitor Pinto

15/09/2017 - The co-production and networking event will take place from 24-27 September in Utrecht, the Netherlands

A total of 24 new film projects, currently at different stages of production, will be presented at the upcoming Holland Film Meeting (HFM), spread across the event’s three different sections: HFM Co-Pro Platform, HFM Work-in-Progress and BoostNL. The event, scheduled to unspool between 24 and 27 September in Utrecht, in parallel with the Netherlands Film Festival (20-29 September), will gather together producers, distributors, sales agents and financiers at a series of networking events.

This year’s HFM Co-Pro Platform and HFM Work-in-Progress line-ups include projects from Finland, the UK, Denmark, Iceland, France, Serbia, Romania, Belgium, Turkey and Spain. Those titles are joined by seven Dutch and international projects in development, plus three works in progress, already selected for the BoostNL programme – which is co-organised with the IFFR’s CineMart.

The Co-Pro Platform will grant two prizes: the Cam-a-lot & Filmmore Cinema Emerging Talent Prize for Best Project (valued at €10,000 in camera and post-production facilities) and the WarnierPosta Prize (valued at €5,000 in audio post-production facilities in one of the WarnierPosta studios). The HFM Work-in-Progress projects will compete for a prize valued at €5,000 in facility services, the Filmmore Work-in-Progress Prize.

Besides film-project presentations and networking meetings, the HFM will also organise a panel focused on the changing role of sales companies, with contributions from Tanja Meissner (Memento Films International), Vanessa Saal (Protagonist) and Jason Ishikawa (Cinetic). There will also be a new programme section – NFF Interactive: Storyspace – focusing on new ways to tell stories in an expanding technological context.

The film projects in the limelight this year are:

HFM Co-Pro Platform

Citizen B - Hamy Ramezan (Finland - Aamu Filmcompany Ltd)

The Gendarme - Dan Chisu (Romania - Domestic Film)

The Grave Digger - Khadar Ahmed (Finland - Bufo)

If the Light Takes Us - Anna Maria Helgadottir (Denmark - Masterplan Pictures)

Labour Day - Mladen Djordjevic (Serbia - Sense Production)

Life after Zoro - Raf Reyntjens (Belgium - Bulletproof Cupid)

Las niñas - Pilar Palomero (Spain - Inicia Films)

Rum Doxy Diver - Lindy Heymann (UK - Hurricane Films)

Snow and the Bear - Selcen Ergun (Turkey - Albino Zebra)

The Whole-Timers - Bibhusan Basnet and Pooja Gurung (France/Nepal - Les Films du Tambour)

Wild Summer - Marteinn Thorsson (Iceland - Tenderlee Motion Pictures Company)

HFM Work-in-Progress

The Champion - Giordano Bianchi and Martina Marafatto (Italy - Border Studio)

Light as Feathers - Rosanne Pel (the Netherlands - Family Affair Films)

Magnetic Pathways - Edgar Pêra (Portugal - Bando à Parte)

BoostNL

Beyond the Blue Bridge - Isabel Lamberti (the Netherlands - IJswater Films)

The Hague Hilton - Boris Paval Conen (the Netherlands - Family Affair Films)

Life on Mars (working title) - Michiel van Erp (the Netherlands - De Familie Film & TV)

Baby - Marcelo Caetano (Brazil - Africa Filmes)

Nasir - Arun Karthick (India - Stray Factory)

The Stranger - Zhengfan Yang (China - Burn the Film)

La vaca que cantó una canción sobre el futuro - Francisca Alegria (Chile - Jirafa)

BoostNL (Work-in-Progress)

La cama - Monica Lairana (Argentina - Adriana Yurcovich, ao)

Nocturne - Viktor van der Valk (the Netherlands - Maniak Film)

Der Unschuldige - Simon Jaquemet (Switzerland - 8horses)

