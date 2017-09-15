The 32nd Namur Film Festival prepares to kick off

by Aurore Engelen

15/09/2017 - The gathering boasts 25 premieres and will open on 29 September with the Caméra d’Or winner Montparnasse Bienvenüe

The Namur International Francophone Film Festival, which will kick off with the most recent Caméra d’Or winner, Montparnasse Bienvenüe by Léonor Sérraille, will this year be offering 12 films in competition, nine of which are fictions and three documentaries, including such titles as Ana, mon amour by Calin Peter Netzer, a Silver Bear winner at Berlin. As a matter of fact, the gathering has been faithfully and attentively following the explosion in Romanian cinema for around a decade now. Another film unveiled at Berlin, When the Day Had No Name , the fourth feature by Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska, will also play at the festival. The only Belgian film in competition is the highly effective and utterly psychedelic Let the Corpses Tan by duo Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani. As you would expect, the French contingent is quite sizeable, with 12 Days by documentary-film legend Raymond Depardon and another doc, Carré 35 by actor-director Eric Caravaca, in addition to Dog by Samuel Benchetrit and Maryline de Guillaume Gallienne.

We should also highlight the fact that the festival will be programming the Belgian premieres of a handful of eagerly awaited French movies with star-studded casts, including Number One by Tonie Marshall (starring Emmanuelle Devos, Suzanne Clément, Richard Berry, Sami Frey and Benjamin Biolay), Jalouse by David and Stéphane Foenkinos (with Karin Viard, Anne Dorval and Anaïs Demoustier) and Tout nous sépare by Thierry Klifa (starring Diane Kruger, Catherine Deneuve, Nicolas Duvauchelle and Nekfeu), which will also be a world-premiere.

The Feature Film Jury will be chaired by French director Martin Provost (Séraphine , Violette , The Midwife ), while the Short Film Jury will be presided over by the explosive duo of directors made up of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Image , Black ).

As for Belgian films, audiences will get the exclusive opportunity to discover four additional brand-new features: Drôle de père, the new movie by Amélie van Elmbt (Headfirst ), and three feature debuts – namely, Une part d’ombre by Samuel Tilman, La Part Sauvage by Guérin van de Vorst and C’est tout pour moi! by Nawell Madani.

(Translated from French)