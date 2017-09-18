Fien Troch triumphs at the Ensors with Home

by Aurore Engelen

18/09/2017 - After featuring heavily in the list of nominees, it’s no surprise that Fien Troch's fourth film has dominated the eighth Ensors award ceremony

Fien Troch and her film Home left Ostend on Saturday evening clutching no fewer than six awards from the eighth annual Ensors award ceremony. Inevitably, Troch was awarded the Grand Prix for best film, as well as receiving a prize for Best Director. Impressive natural performances from newcomers contributed greatly to the film’s success, with the three young novices Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti and Sebastian Van Dun co-winning the Best Actor award and young Lena Suijkerbuijk winning the Best Actress award. The film centres on parents who are often forced to struggle in vain against adolescent angst in order to maintain some semblance of order, however fragile it may be. A thoroughly chilling performance from the actress Els Deceukelier won her an award for Best Supporting Actress. Nico Leunen, faithful companion to Fien Troch behind the editing bench, received the Best Editing award. After a very successful year, the film comes full circle at Ensors after beginning its journey just one year ago at Venice where Fien Troch won the Best Director prize in the Horizons section.

Other well-known films included Peter Monsaert's Flemish Heaven , and King of the Belgians by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth. David Williamson received the award for Best Cinematographic Direction and Wim Willaert received the award for Best Supporting Actor, both for King of the Belgians. The fantastic duo Brosens & Woodworth received the Best Screenplay award for their royal (and somewhat bonkers) fable.

The Best Debut Film award went to the young director Natalie Teirlinck for her first feature film, Past Imperfect . The Best Co-production with the Netherlands award went to Martin Koolhoven's Brimstone , while the award for Best Co-production with Wallonia went to Stephan Streker’s A Wedding .

Ensors 2017 winners:

Best Film

Home - Fien Troch

Best Director

Fien Troch – Home

Best Screenplay

Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens - King of the Belgians (Belgium/the Netherlands/Bulgaria)

Best Actor

Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home

Best Actress

Lena Suijkerbuijk – Home

Best Supporting Actor

Wim Willaert - Flemish Heaven

Best Supporting Actress

Els Deceukelier – Home

Best Cinematographic Direction

David Williamson – Flemish Heaven



Best Debut

Nathalie Teirlinck - Past Imperfect (Belgium/the Netherlands/Denmark)

Best Soundtrack

Brent Vanneste - My First Highway (Belgium/the Netherlands)

Best Artistic Direction

Kurt Loyens – Storm (the Netherlands/Belgium/Luxembourg)

Best Editing

Nico Leunen – Home

Best Costumes

Christophe Pidre and Florence Scholtes – Souvenir (Belgium/France/Luxembourg)

Best Make-up

Esther De Goey - De Premier (Belgium/the Netherlands)



Special Performance

Lina El Arabi – The Wedding (Belgium/France/Luxembourg/Pakistan)

Best Young Film

Ghost Rockers, Voor Altijd? - Geert Jan Booy

Best Co-production with the Netherlands

Brimstone - Martin Koolhoven (the Netherlands/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

Best Co-production with Wallonia

The Wedding - Stephan Streker

