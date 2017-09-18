Redoubtable (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
Thelma (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Razzia (2017)
A Season in France (2017)
Miracle (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Season in France (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

AWARDS Belgium

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Fien Troch triumphs at the Ensors with Home

by 

- After featuring heavily in the list of nominees, it’s no surprise that Fien Troch's fourth film has dominated the eighth Ensors award ceremony

Fien Troch triumphs at the Ensors with Home
The Ensors 2017 winners

Fien Troch and her film Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] left Ostend on Saturday evening clutching no fewer than six awards from the eighth annual Ensors award ceremony. Inevitably, Troch was awarded the Grand Prix for best film, as well as receiving a prize for Best Director. Impressive natural performances from newcomers contributed greatly to the film’s success, with the three young novices Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti and Sebastian Van Dun co-winning the Best Actor award and young Lena Suijkerbuijk winning the Best Actress award. The film centres on parents who are often forced to struggle in vain against adolescent angst in order to maintain some semblance of order, however fragile it may be. A thoroughly chilling performance from the actress Els Deceukelier won her an award for Best Supporting Actress. Nico Leunen, faithful companion to Fien Troch behind the editing bench, received the Best Editing award. After a very successful year, the film comes full circle at Ensors after beginning its journey just one year ago at Venice where Fien Troch won the Best Director prize in the Horizons section.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)Constitution

Other well-known films included Peter Monsaert's Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
film profile], and King of the Belgians [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
film profile] by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth. David Williamson received the award for Best Cinematographic Direction and Wim Willaert received the award for Best Supporting Actor, both for King of the Belgians. The fantastic duo Brosens & Woodworth received the Best Screenplay award for their royal (and somewhat bonkers) fable. 

The Best Debut Film award went to the young director Natalie Teirlinck for her first feature film, Past Imperfect [+see also:
trailer
interview: Nathalie Teirlinck
film profile]. The Best Co-production with the Netherlands award went to Martin Koolhoven's Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile], while the award for Best Co-production with Wallonia went to Stephan Streker’s A Wedding [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Streker
film profile].

Ensors 2017 winners:

Best Film
Home [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] - Fien Troch

Best Director
Fien Troch – Home

Best Screenplay
 Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens - King of the Belgians [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
film profile] (Belgium/the Netherlands/Bulgaria)

Best Actor
 Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home

Best Actress
Lena Suijkerbuijk – Home

Best Supporting Actor
Wim Willaert - Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
film profile]

Best Supporting Actress
Els Deceukelier – Home

Best Cinematographic Direction
David Williamson – Flemish Heaven
Best Debut
Nathalie Teirlinck - Past Imperfect [+see also:
trailer
interview: Nathalie Teirlinck
film profile] (Belgium/the Netherlands/Denmark)

Best Soundtrack
Brent Vanneste - My First Highway [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (Belgium/the Netherlands)

Best Artistic Direction
 Kurt Loyens – Storm [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (the Netherlands/Belgium/Luxembourg)

Best Editing
 Nico Leunen – Home

Best Costumes
Christophe Pidre and Florence Scholtes – Souvenir [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Belgium/France/Luxembourg)

Best Make-up
Esther De Goey - De Premier [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Belgium/the Netherlands)
Special Performance
 Lina El Arabi – The Wedding [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Streker
film profile] (Belgium/France/Luxembourg/Pakistan)

Best Young Film
Ghost Rockers, Voor Altijd? - Geert Jan Booy

Best Co-production with the Netherlands
Brimstone [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
film profile] - Martin Koolhoven (the Netherlands/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)

Best Co-production with Wallonia
The Wedding - Stephan Streker

(Translated from French)

 
Toronto Report
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss