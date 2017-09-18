Fien Troch triumphs at the Ensors with Home
- After featuring heavily in the list of nominees, it’s no surprise that Fien Troch's fourth film has dominated the eighth Ensors award ceremony
Fien Troch and her film Home
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
film profile] left Ostend on Saturday evening clutching no fewer than six awards from the eighth annual Ensors award ceremony. Inevitably, Troch was awarded the Grand Prix for best film, as well as receiving a prize for Best Director. Impressive natural performances from newcomers contributed greatly to the film’s success, with the three young novices Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti and Sebastian Van Dun co-winning the Best Actor award and young Lena Suijkerbuijk winning the Best Actress award. The film centres on parents who are often forced to struggle in vain against adolescent angst in order to maintain some semblance of order, however fragile it may be. A thoroughly chilling performance from the actress Els Deceukelier won her an award for Best Supporting Actress. Nico Leunen, faithful companion to Fien Troch behind the editing bench, received the Best Editing award. After a very successful year, the film comes full circle at Ensors after beginning its journey just one year ago at Venice where Fien Troch won the Best Director prize in the Horizons section.
Other well-known films included Peter Monsaert's Flemish Heaven
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
and King of the Belgians
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
film profile] by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth. David Williamson received the award for Best Cinematographic Direction and Wim Willaert received the award for Best Supporting Actor, both for King of the Belgians. The fantastic duo Brosens & Woodworth received the Best Screenplay award for their royal (and somewhat bonkers) fable.
The Best Debut Film award went to the young director Natalie Teirlinck for her first feature film, Past Imperfect
trailer
interview: Nathalie Teirlinck
The Best Co-production with the Netherlands award went to Martin Koolhoven's Brimstone
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
while the award for Best Co-production with Wallonia went to Stephan Streker's A Wedding
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Streker
film profile].
Ensors 2017 winners:
Best Film
Home
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fien Troch
- Fien Troch
Best Director
Fien Troch – Home
Best Screenplay
Jessica Woodworth and Peter Brosens - King of the Belgians
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
(Belgium/the Netherlands/Bulgaria)
Best Actor
Loïc Bellemans, Mistral Guidotti, Sebastian Van Dun – Home
Best Actress
Lena Suijkerbuijk – Home
Best Supporting Actor
Wim Willaert - Flemish Heaven
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
film profile]
Best Supporting Actress
Els Deceukelier – Home
Best Cinematographic Direction
David Williamson – Flemish Heaven
Best Debut
Nathalie Teirlinck - Past Imperfect
trailer
interview: Nathalie Teirlinck
(Belgium/the Netherlands/Denmark)
Best Soundtrack
Brent Vanneste - My First Highway
film review
trailer
(Belgium/the Netherlands)
Best Artistic Direction
Kurt Loyens – Storm
trailer
(the Netherlands/Belgium/Luxembourg)
Best Editing
Nico Leunen – Home
Best Costumes
Christophe Pidre and Florence Scholtes – Souvenir
trailer
(Belgium/France/Luxembourg)
Best Make-up
Esther De Goey - De Premier
trailer
(Belgium/the Netherlands)
Special Performance
Lina El Arabi – The Wedding
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Stephan Streker
(Belgium/France/Luxembourg/Pakistan)
Best Young Film
Ghost Rockers, Voor Altijd? - Geert Jan Booy
Best Co-production with the Netherlands
Brimstone
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Martin Koolhoven
- Martin Koolhoven (the Netherlands/France/UK/Sweden/Belgium/Germany)
Best Co-production with Wallonia
The Wedding - Stephan Streker
