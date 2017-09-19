The Family and Ivan triumph at the Slovenian national awards

by Vladan Petkovic

19/09/2017 - Rok Biček's doc won the main award, Janez Burger's drama took eight trophies, and other winners included The Miner, The Basics of Killing and Playing Men

The Slovenian national "Vesna" awards were given out on the last night of the Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorose (12-16 September), with Rok Biček's Locarno documentary The Family winning the main Award for Best Feature Film.

Janez Burger's drama Ivan picked up eight awards, including Best Feature Film - Fiction, Best Screenplay for Burger, Srdjan Koljević, Melina Koljević and Aleš Čar, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Maruša Majer.

Hanna AW Slak won Best Director for The Miner, a drama-thriller based on a true story, which also earned Leon Lučev Best Actor in a Leading Role and Vladimir Gojun Best Editing.

Miha Knific's Perseverance won Best Original (Experimental AV) Work, as well as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Ivanka Mežan and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Brane Grubar.

DoP Marko Brdar andcomposer Damir Avdić won Best Cinematography and Best Original Music, respectively, for both Ivan and The Basics of Killing by Jan Cvitkovič.

Best Documentary went to Matjaž Ivanišin's Playing Men.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film

The Family - Rok Biček (Slovenia/Austria)

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film – Fiction

Ivan - Janez Burger (Slovenia/Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Direction

Hana AW Slak - The Miner (Croatia/Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay

Srdjan Koljević, Melina Koljević, Janez Burger, Aleš Čar - Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Maruša Majer - Ivan



Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Leon Lučev - The Miner



Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ivanka Mežan – Perseverance (Italy/Croatia/Serbia/Slovenia)



Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brane Grubar - Perseverance

Vesna Award for Best Photography

Marko Brdar - The Basics of Killing (Slovenia/Serbia) and Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Original Music

Damir Avdić - The Basics of Killing and Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Editing

Vladimir Gojun - The Miner

Vesna Award for Best Production Design

Janez Prohinar - Let Him Be a Basketball Player (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design

Emil Cerar and Polonca Valentinčič - The Basics of Killing

Vesna Award for Best Make-up

Alenka Nahtigal - Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Sound

Boštjan Kačičnik - The Basics of Killing

Vesna Award for Best Documentary

Playing Men - Matjaž Ivanišin (Slovenia/Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Short Film

Apoptosis - Tomaž Gorkič (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Minority Co-production

Men Don’t Cry - Alen Drljević (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany)

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film

The Box - Dušan Kastelic (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work

Perseverance - Miha Knific

Vesna Award for Best Student Film

Anja Ganja - Peter Bizjak (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Special Achievements

Every Good Story Is a Love Story - Matjaž Ivanišin, Rajko Grlić (Slovenia/Croatia)

Lp Film Buldozer – Spit Truth Into the Eyes - Varja Močnik (Slovenia)

Teleking Award (post-production services worth €5,000)

Ivan - Janez Burger

IRIDIUM Audience Award

Let Him Be a Basketball Player - Boris Petkovič

Slovenian Film Critics’ Jury Award

Ivan - Janez Burger

Slovene Art Cinema Association Award

Ivan - Janez Burger

Best Film in the Youth Wing Section

Odor of Decomposition - Anže Testen (Slovenia)