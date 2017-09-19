A Season in France (2017)
Focus: Thelma (2017)
AWARDS Slovenia

The Family and Ivan triumph at the Slovenian national awards

by 

- Rok Biček's doc won the main award, Janez Burger's drama took eight trophies, and other winners included The Miner, The Basics of Killing and Playing Men

The Family and Ivan triumph at the Slovenian national awards
Rok Biček receiving his Vesna Award for Best Feature Film for The Family

The Slovenian national "Vesna" awards were given out on the last night of the Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorose (12-16 September), with Rok Biček's Locarno documentary The Family [+see also:
trailer
film profile] winning the main Award for Best Feature Film.

Janez Burger's drama Ivan [+see also:
interview: Maruša Majer
film profile] picked up eight awards, including Best Feature Film - Fiction, Best Screenplay for Burger, Srdjan Koljević, Melina Koljević and Aleš Čar, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Maruša Majer

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Hanna AW Slak won Best Director for The Miner, a drama-thriller based on a true story, which also earned Leon Lučev Best Actor in a Leading Role and Vladimir Gojun Best Editing. 

Miha Knific's Perseverance won Best Original (Experimental AV) Work, as well as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Ivanka Mežan and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Brane Grubar

DoP Marko Brdar andcomposer Damir Avdić won Best Cinematography and Best Original Music, respectively, for both Ivan and The Basics of Killing by Jan Cvitkovič.

Best Documentary went to Matjaž Ivanišin's Playing Men

Here is the full list of award winners:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film
The Family [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Rok Biček (Slovenia/Austria)

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film – Fiction
Ivan [+see also:
interview: Maruša Majer
film profile] - Janez Burger (Slovenia/Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Direction
Hana AW Slak - The Miner (Croatia/Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay
Srdjan Koljević, Melina Koljević, Janez Burger, Aleš Čar - Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Maruša Majer - Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Leon Lučev - The Miner

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Ivanka Mežan – Perseverance (Italy/Croatia/Serbia/Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brane Grubar - Perseverance

Vesna Award for Best Photography
Marko Brdar - The Basics of Killing (Slovenia/Serbia) and Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Original Music
Damir Avdić - The Basics of Killing and Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Editing 
Vladimir Gojun - The Miner 

Vesna Award for Best Production Design
Janez Prohinar - Let Him Be a Basketball Player (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design
Emil Cerar and Polonca Valentinčič - The Basics of Killing

Vesna Award for Best Make-up
Alenka Nahtigal - Ivan

Vesna Award for Best Sound
Boštjan Kačičnik - The Basics of Killing 

Vesna Award for Best Documentary
Playing Men - Matjaž Ivanišin (Slovenia/Croatia)

Vesna Award for Best Short Film
Apoptosis - Tomaž Gorkič (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Minority Co-production
Men Don’t Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile] - Alen Drljević (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany)

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film
The Box - Dušan Kastelic (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work
Perseverance - Miha Knific

Vesna Award for Best Student Film
Anja Ganja - Peter Bizjak (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Special Achievements
Every Good Story Is a Love Story - Matjaž Ivanišin, Rajko Grlić (Slovenia/Croatia)
Lp Film Buldozer – Spit Truth Into the Eyes - Varja Močnik (Slovenia) 

Teleking Award (post-production services worth €5,000)
Ivan - Janez Burger

IRIDIUM Audience Award 
Let Him Be a Basketball Player - Boris Petkovič 

Slovenian Film Critics’ Jury Award
Ivan - Janez Burger

Slovene Art Cinema Association Award
Ivan - Janez Burger

Best Film in the Youth Wing Section
Odor of Decomposition - Anže Testen (Slovenia)

 
