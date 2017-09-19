Philippe Faucon starts filming for Amin

by Fabien Lemercier

19/09/2017 - Emmanuelle Devos and Moustapha Mbengue play the lead roles in an Istiqlal Films production that will be sold internationally by Pyramide

Filming commenced yesterday on Amin, the tenth feature film by Phillipe Faucon, in attendance at Cannes in 1990 with L'Amour (winner of the Perspectives of French Cinema prize) and well-known for Samia (parallels section at Venice in 2000), The Betrayal (unveiled at Toronto in 2005), Two Ladies (Toronto 2007), The Disintegration (out of competition at Venice in 2011) and Fatima (shown at the Directors' Fortnight in 2015 and winner of the César 2016 awards for Best Film, Best Adaptation and Most Promising Actress) to name but a few.

Emmanuelle Devos features in Amin’s cast, having won a Caesar for Best Actress in 2002 for Read My Lips and Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for In the Beginning . As well as winner of a Lumière in 2005 for Best Actress for Kings and Queen , and very much playing to her strengths at Toronto in Tonie Marshall's Number One , which is due to be released in French cinemas on 11 October. Devos will also be playing the leading role in Dove non ho mai abitato (lit. Where I’ve Never Lived) by Paolo Franchi and Moustapha Mbengue, which is due to be releasedin Italy on 12 October (read the news here).

Written by the director along with Yasmina Nini-Falcon and Mustapha Kharmoudi, the plot focuses on Amin, a man who has come from Senegal to work in France, leaving behind his wife Aïcha, and their three children. He leads a solitary life in France, where the only space he occupies is his home and the building sites on which he works. Most of his earnings are sent to Senegal. One day, he meets a woman, Gabrielle, and a relationship is born.

Produced by Philippe Faucon for Istiqlal Movies, Amin is co-produced by Arte France Cinéma, NJJ Entertainment, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Travel Guide and Tanit Films. The feature film has been pre-bought by Canal+ and Ciné+, and has been supported by an advance on earnings from CNC and the Ile-de-France and PACA regions. The eight weeks of filming are due to take place in the regions of Paris, Lyon and in Senegal, with Lawrence Fenard, the director's usual accomplice, in charge of cinematography. The film's score will be written by Amine Bouhafa (César 2015 for Timbuktu ). Pyramid will be driving French and international sales.

(Translated from French)