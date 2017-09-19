The Polish film industry heads to Gdynia

by Ola Salwa

19/09/2017 - Seventeen titles are duking it out for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lions

The 42nd edition of the Polish Film Festival (PFF) kicked off yesterday, 18 September, with the screening of Loving Vincent by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. The animated, entirely hand-painted biopic of Vincent van Gogh was selected for the festival’s Main Competition along with 16 other feature films.

This year’s programme is even more diverse than usual. Eight movies were directed by debutants, while seven were helmed by women – an unusually high number in the male-dominated Polish film industry. Eight of the competition films will have their world premieres in Gdynia, while a handful of others have already begun their festival run: Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik’s Spoor was awarded a Silver Bear at the 2017 Berlinale, and Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze’s Birds Are Singing in Kigali bowed at Karlovy Vary and went home with an acting prize for leading ladies Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire. Urszula Antoniak’s Beyond Words had its world premiere at the recent Toronto International Film Festival, and Maciej Sobieszczański’s The Reconciliation received the Best Director Award at the Montreal Film Festival. Incidentally, Loving Vincent won the Audience Award at Annecy.

The other titles in the Main Competition are Amok by Kasia Adamik, The Art of Loving by Maria Sadowska, Be Prepared by Robert Gliński, Catalina by Denijal Hasanović, Chain Reaction by Jakub Pączek, The Damned by Konrad Łęcki, The Fastest by Łukasz Palkowski, The Man with the Magic Box by Bodo Kox, Panic Attack by Paweł Maślona, Silent Night by Paweł Domalewski, Volta by Juliusz Machulski and Tower. A Bright Day by Jagoda Szelc.

The Golden Lions winner will be chosen by a jury headed up by veteran Polish director Jerzy Antczak (the Oscar-nominated Nights and Days) and consisting of directors Paweł Pawlikowski (Ida ), Andrzej Jakimowski (Imagine , Once Upon a Time in November), cinematographer Witold Stok (Gladiatress, Mall Girls ), actress Agnieszka Grochowska (Strange Heaven , In Darkness , Child 44 ), Grammy-winning composer Włodek Pawlik (Suicide Room ), editor Beata Walentynowska (United States of Love ) and production designer Anna Wunderlich (Demon , The Erlprince ). The festival’s honorary award, the Platinum Lions, will be presented to director Jerzy Gruza.

The other competitive sections of the 42nd PFF are Visions Apart – established in 2014 to promote more experimental films and filmmakers – and the Short Film Competition. Gdynia’s programme also includes the screening of digitally restored classic films, foreign movies made with the involvement of Polish filmmakers, a growing industry section and discussion panels. The winners will be announced on Saturday 23 September.