PRODUCTION Poland

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Aleksander Pietrzak gets stuck into the shoot for Julius

by 

- The director’s feature debut is being staged by the same production team as the one behind Planet Single

Aleksander Pietrzak gets stuck into the shoot for Julius
Actor Wojciech Mecwaldowski (left) and director Aleksander Pietrzak

Julius (Juliusz) by Aleksander Pietrzak is a bittersweet comedy revolving around a frustrated art teacher. His life, which he considers to be fairly boring, gets much more interesting when he meets a pretty yet troublemaking vet, and his hippie father suffers a second heart attack, yet refuses to refrain from indulging in his wild parties. The film stars Wojciech Mecwaldowski, Anna Smołowik, Jan Peszek and Rafał Rutkowski. Julius is the first feature directed by Aleksander Pietrzak, and it also marks the big-screen debut for cinematographer Mateusz Pastewka.

The script was written by Abelard Giza, Kacper Ruciński (both of whom are popular Polish stand-up comedians), Łukasz ŚwiatowiecMichał Chaciński and Radosław Drabik. Shooting started on 5 September and is slated to wrap on 7 October. 

Chaciński and Drabik are also producing the film through their Warsaw-based company, Gigant Films. Światowiec previously worked with the duo of producers on their smash-hit romantic comedy Planet Single [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (directed by Mitja Okorn), which recorded close to 2 million admissions in 2016. That same year, Drabik represented the company during the 13th Producers Network at the Cannes Film Festival. Gigant Films is also developing two Planet Single sequels that are set to be released in 2018 and 2019. 

Julius is being funded entirely with private money, and the Polish distributor of the movie is Kino Świat. The theatrical release is scheduled for 14 September 2018, and the world sales rights are available.  

 
