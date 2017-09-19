Andrea Arnold to chair the Les Arcs jury

by Fabien Lemercier

19/09/2017 - The British director will be in charge of judging the competition at the ninth edition of the Les Arcs European Film Festival, which is set to unspool from 16-23 December

The feature films in the running for the Crystal Arrow at the ninth edition of the Les Arcs European Film Festival (16-23 December) will be judged by a jury chaired by British director Andrea Arnold (who has received the Jury Prize three times at Cannes, with Red Road in 2006, Fish Tank in 2009 and American Honey in 2016; she was also selected in competition at Venice in 2011 with Wuthering Heights ). The identity of the other members of the jury and the festival’s programme will be unveiled in Paris on 6 November.

As previously reported, the country under the spotlight at this year’s edition of Les Arcs will be Germany, and the gathering will take full advantage of this to host the 2017 edition of the German French Film Meeting (18-20 December). Lastly, we should mention that the registration period (see the news) to apply for the Coproduction Village and Work-in-Progress is still open, and will remain so until 30 September and 14 October, respectively.

