Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
Andrea Arnold to chair the Les Arcs jury

by 

- The British director will be in charge of judging the competition at the ninth edition of the Les Arcs European Film Festival, which is set to unspool from 16-23 December

Andrea Arnold to chair the Les Arcs jury
(© Cannes Film Festival)

The feature films in the running for the Crystal Arrow at the ninth edition of the Les Arcs European Film Festival (16-23 December) will be judged by a jury chaired by British director Andrea Arnold (who has received the Jury Prize three times at Cannes, with Red Road [+see also:
trailer
film profile] in 2006, Fish Tank [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrea Arnold
film profile] in 2009 and American Honey [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Andrea Arnold
film profile] in 2016; she was also selected in competition at Venice in 2011 with Wuthering Heights [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrea Arnold
film profile]). The identity of the other members of the jury and the festival’s programme will be unveiled in Paris on 6 November.

As previously reported, the country under the spotlight at this year’s edition of Les Arcs will be Germany, and the gathering will take full advantage of this to host the 2017 edition of the German French Film Meeting (18-20 December). Lastly, we should mention that the registration period (see the news) to apply for the Coproduction Village and Work-in-Progress is still open, and will remain so until 30 September and 14 October, respectively.

(Translated from French)

 
