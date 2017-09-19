Filming commences on In viaggio con Adele

by Camillo De Marco

19/09/2017 - Sara Serraiocco is a young woman with Asperger's syndrome who meets her father for the first time in the debut feature film by Alessandro Capitani, co-produced with France

A 25-year-old young woman with Asperger's syndrome is the main character in In viaggio con Adele (lit. Travelling with Adele), the debut feature film by Alessandro Capitani (winner of a David di Donatello award in 2016 for Best Short Film with Bellissima), on which filming has just commenced. The film included performances from Alessandro Haber and Sara Serraiocco , as well as Isabella Ferrari and Patrice Leconte. In viaggio con Adele is an Italo-French co-production between Paco Cinematografica and Denis Friedman Productions, in association with Imprebanca and with support from the Apulia Film Commission.

Adele, played by Sara Serraiocco (Worldly Girl ), has never met her father and has always lived under the protective wing of her mother Margherita. Everything changes when her existence is turned upside down by the sudden death of her mother. Abandoned by her relatives, who have no intention of taking care of her, Adele meets Aldo, a 65-year-old actor (Haber), who touches down in Puglia to say his final goodbyes to Margherita. Aldo will discover that he is Adele's father and must take on the task - besides accompanying her to meet her maternal grandmother - of telling her the truth. So begins a journey into an inhospitable Puglia where two perfect strangers, very different from one another, will turn an improbable relationship into something unique and unforgettable.

Filming is due to last five weeks and will take place in Puglia, Lazio and Paris. Nicola Guaglianone has written the screenplay, Massimiliano Kuveiller has been entrusted as director of cinematography, while Catia Dottori is responsible for costume design, Andrea Castorina for scenography and Michele Braga for the film's music.

(Translated from Italian)