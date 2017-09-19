BPM (Beats Per Minute) is France’s candidate for the Oscar

by Fabien Lemercier

19/09/2017 - The daring movie by Robin Campillo will represent France in the race for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film

And so the adventure continues for BPM (Beats Per Minute) . After being unveiled in competition at Cannes and winning the Grand Prix there, Robin Campillo’s film, which has just enjoyed a screening at Toronto and is also on the line-up of the imminent San Sebastián Film Festival, has been chosen from among the three shortlisted titles (the other two being Redoubtable by Michel Hazanavicius and Barbara by Mathieu Amalric) to represent France in the race for the next Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, which will be handed out on 4 March 2018 (after the final selection of nominees has been made on 23 January).

Starring such names as Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Antoine Reinartz, Adèle Haenel, Ariel Borenstein and Aloïse Sauvage, BPM (Beats Per Minute) (the screenplay for which was written by the director together with Philippe Mangeot) delves into the early 1990s and follows the story of a handful of Act Up-Paris activists who intensify their actions to fight against utter indifference, after AIDS has been claiming countless lives for nearly ten years. Produced by Hugues Charbonneau and Marie-Ange Luciani for Les Films de Pierre, the feature was co-produced by Page 114, France 3 Cinéma, Memento Films Production and FD Productions. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, it was also supported by the CNC’s advance on receipts, and the Ile-de-France and Centre-Val de Loire regions. It has already racked up 610,000 admissions in the 26 days since its release in French theatres (via Memento Films Distribution), losing only 18% in attendance levels in its second week and 24% in its third.

Playtime (formerly Films Distribution) has sold BPM (Beats Per Minute) in around 40 territories, and its forthcoming release dates are 5 October in Italy (via Teodora Film) and 20 October in the USA (The Orchard).

(Translated from French)