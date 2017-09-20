Kinga Dębska’s Fun, Fun wraps shooting

by Ola Salwa

20/09/2017 - The Polish director’s new film is a dramedy scheduled for a 2018 release

Polish filmmaker Kinga Dębska’s (These Daughters of Mine , The Rebound) new movie, Fun, Fun (Zabawa, zabawa), follows three women of different ages who have a drinking problem. Twenty-something Magda is top of her class and excels at work, but loves partying just a little too much. Dorota, who has an established career as a prosecutor, drinks alcohol “in order not to go crazy”, as she puts it, but starts causing more and more trouble. Even her politician husband can’t cover for her any longer. Finally, middle-aged Teresa, a respected paediatric surgeon, lost her family because of her drinking, but even that hasn’t made her quit her vice. Her life starts spiralling out of control when she shows up drunk to work.

The script was penned by Mika Dunin, a popular Polish blogger who focuses on female alcoholics, and Dębska herself. The ensemble cast includes Agata Kulesza (Ida , Rose ), Marcin Dorociński (Small Town Killers , Rose, Loving ), Dorota Kolak (United States of Love ) and Maria Dębska (Demon , These Daughters of Mine). Poland’s Studio Filmowe Kalejdoskop is producing the film, which was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and supported by the Mazovia Film Fund. The Polish distributor of the film is Kino Świat, while the world sales rights are available. The shoot wrapped on 10 September in Warsaw.

Dębska’s previous film, also a dramedy, These Daughters of Mine, was released domestically in 2016 to rave reviews and took over 700,000 admissions. It won an Audience Award at the Gdynia Film Festival and at the Polish Eagles. In addition, Dębska, a FAMU graduate, won an Eagle for Best Screenplay. The writer-director has another film in the pipeline, Plan B, which is to be distributed by Next Film and is set for a 2018 release.