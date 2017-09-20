November wins big at Riga

by Tristan Priimägi

20/09/2017 - The Riga IFF has announced the winners of its fourth edition, with three trophies going to Rainer Sarnet’s movie, including the festival’s main award

Baltic films seemed to dominate the Riga International Film Festival at the weekend. The main award was taken home by Estonia’s November by Rainer Sarnet – a mysterious, black-and-white, folklore-infused story. The winner was handed a prize depicting the symbol of the city of Riga, a rooster, together with a €2,000 monetary award. In a video message, Sarnet expressed his happiness that Estonian folklore is understandable internationally: “The biggest challenge is to find out what connects us, not what disconnects us, especially today,” he said.

In addition to the main prize, November walked away with the #Youth_Matters Award, presented by the Youth Jury, and the Splendid Palace People’s Choice Award. In a surprise twist, the Youth Jury decided to give out a Special Mention as well, which was bestowed upon the Latvian documentary The Fairy-Tale of Empty Space by Krista Burāne, for being “a film that opened our eyes and turned a new page in Latvian cinema”, as per the jury explanation.

In the ArtDocFest section, curated by renowned Russian documentary maker Vitaly Mansky, the main award was picked up by Audrius Stonys for his quietly poetic Woman and the Glacier , about a Lithuanian scientist who has been living in the mountains in complete solitude for more than 30 years.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Feature Film Competition

Riga IFF Award

November – Rainer Sarnet (Estonia/Netherlands/Poland)

Special Mention

From the Balcony – Ole Giæver (Norway)

Youth Jury Competition

#Youth_Matters Award

November – Rainer Sarnet

Special Mention

The Fairy-Tale of Empty Spaces – Krista Burāne (Latvia)

Splendid Palace People’s Choice Award

November – Rainer Sarnet

Short Film Competition

Short Riga Award

Retract - Itonje Søimer Guttormsen (Norway)

Special Mention

MAN – Maja Borg (Sweden)

Music Video Competition

Short Film Riga #BMV Award

Oh No (Elephants from Neptune) – Maria Reinup (Estonia)

Special Mention

No Regrets (Deeper Upper) – Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)

ArtDocFest/Riga Audience Award

Woman and the Glacier – Audrius Stonys (Lithuania/Estonia)

Honourable Mention for the Best Producer’s Work

Stanislav Ershov – producer of The Last Waltz (Russia)

Riga IFF Kids’ Jury Award

Room 213 – Emelie Lindblom (Sweden)