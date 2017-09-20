dok.incubator introduces debuting documentary talents

by Martin Kudláč

20/09/2017 - The Prague-based rough-cut workshop is helping to develop upcoming documentaries focusing on current topics

Besides introducing selected films, the upcoming 2017 edition of the Nordisk Panorama Film Festival (21-26 September – see the news), a major showcase of Nordic documentaries in Malmö, Sweden, will also host an international documentary rough-cut workshop called dok.incubator. The documentary initiative based in the Czech Republic already has a couple of winning documentaries awarded at the IDFA and Sundance under its belt and has similar ambitions for its latest crop of projects that it has been helping to develop. All eight projects will be presented in Malmö on 24 September.

Håvard Bustnes tackles the hot topic of the recent proliferation of neo-Nazis in Golden Dawn Girls, zeroing in on the women behind the infamous Greek party, currently the fourth largest in the country. Bustnes has been given access “to the secret chamber and family lives of one of Europe’s most notorious nationalist parties – exposing the mindset, values and personalities of the people on the front lines of modern nationalism”. Faction Film (Norway) is producing, with House of Real (Denmark) and Napa Films (Finland) co-producing. Meanwhile, in Before Father Gets Back, cinema makes up for the absence of fathers who have left Georgia to fight in Syria. Produced by Nushi Film (Georgia) and directed by Mari Gulbiani, the film is being co-produced by LuFilms (France) and Filmpunkt (Germany).

In the German-Mexican-French-Finnish effort Mamacita, director José Pablo Estrada Torrescano paints a portrait of his extravagant 95-year-old grandmother, unveiling family secrets and deceptions affecting five generations. The Hungarian-German project A Woman Captured by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter revolves around a woman who was kept for a decade as a slave, capturing her return to freedom. Marta Prus plunges into the challenging training regime of elite gymnasts in the intimate portrait Over the Limit (Poland/Germany/Finland). The Brazilian project No Kings, directed by Emilia Mello, explores the life of a hidden community, the Caiçaras, in “an ode to nature and human relations”. Malla Grapengiesser is producing and directing the Swedish-Finnish project Giants and the Morning After, investigating the small rural town of Ydre as it faces urbanisation. Finally, Yoni Golstein’s project A Machine To Live In, produced by Mass Ornament Films, aims to reveal “the essence of life set against the architecture of the future” in a film about social control and space-age architecture.