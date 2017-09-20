Isaki Lacuesta is set to wrap shooting for the portrait/narrative film Entre dos aguas

by Alfonso Rivera

20/09/2017 - For his ninth feature, a docu-drama just now concluding principal photography in Cadiz, the director has reconnected with a number of characters from his earlier The Legend of Time

The Legend of Time, released in 2006, introduced us to Isra and Makiko: one Roma, one Japanese, both living in the sun-drenched town of San Fernando in Spain’s Cadiz province. Now, eleven years later, Isaki Lacuesta has returned to the area to capture the same characters as they are now and to witness the changes that time has wrought. Beginning on 14 August in San Fernando and nearby Rota, filming has been under way for the past five weeks.

Today, the little boy we knew as Isra has become a drug dealer; his brother, Cheíto, has joined the armed forces. Not long released from prison, Isra is trying to find work and his place in society. Meanwhile, Cheíto is stationed on a navy assault ship patrolling the Strait of Gibraltar. In Lacuesta’s own words, “What we wanted to do with this project was to create a profile over time of people we love, their faces, their bodies, their ways of life, and places that the media overlooks... to capture the metamorphosis as it happens. Ultimately, portraying the passing of time, the things that shift and evolve, is one of the most inherent and natural strengths of the cinematic language.”

Like Richard Linklater in Boyhood, Lacuesta has kept those young kids from The Legend of Time firmly in his sights, with the intention of going back, years later, to document their progress. Those kids, Isra and Cheíto, are now the adult protagonists of this project, one which occupies a liminal territory between documentary and fiction, between portrait and story.

Entre dos aguas is a production by La Termita in association with BTeam Pictures (also responsible for distribution and sales), with support from TV3, Canal Sur and Movistar +. With a score by Kiko Veneno and Refree, the film’s screenplay was written by Isa Campo, Fran Araujo and Lacuesta himself.

(Translated from Spanish)