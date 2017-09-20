Razzia (2017)
The Nothing Factory (2017)
Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Thelma (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Nile Hilton Incident (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Mademoiselle Paradis (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

LEGISLATION Estonia

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Estonia’s cash rebate a success

by 

- The Film Estonia cash rebate programme, instigated by the Estonian Film Institute, enjoyed a strong opening year

Estonia’s cash rebate a success
The Eternal Road by AJ Annila was one of the two projects to benefit from the cash rebate last year

Film Estonia, a pilot programme started up by the Estonian Film Institute in 2016 (see the news), offering foreign film productions a cash rebate of up to 30%, has exceeded expectations after its first year of granting support.

Foreign money to the tune of €1.67 million was invested in Estonia. The cash rebate given out during the pilot year was €502,000, and €274,000 in labour tax was paid to the state for the employment of local film crews. 

The cash rebate was divided between two projects. The Finnish movie The Eternal Road (by AJ Annila), with a budget of €3 million, invested more than half of it in Estonia – ie, €1.53 million. Meanwhile, the Danish feature-length animation Hodja from Pjort by Karsten Kiilerich had a budget of €2.2 million, €143,000 of which was spent in Estonia. 

“If we only consider the crew employment tax, it is safe to say that every euro invested in a foreign film production brought €7.30 back to Estonia,” commented Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute. In Sepp’s eyes, the Film Estonia support programme has proven the usefulness and efficiency of a system that has been in use for years in numerous European states. 

Four new foreign film projects have been lined up to reap the benefits of the next round. The titles hail from Denmark, Germany, Great Britain and Finland. 

 
Jihlava
San Sebastián Full
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss