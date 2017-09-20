Antoine Baudry shooting Le Chant du loup

by Fabien Lemercier

20/09/2017 - The film, which is being staged by Les Productions du Trésor and Pathé, boasts a top-drawer cast, including François Civil, Omar Sy, Mathieu Kassovitz, Reda Kateb and Paula Beer

After having kicked off on 24 July, the shoot for the feature debut by Antonin Baudry, Le Chant du loup (lit. “The Song of the Wolf”), is in full swing and is slated to wrap on 20 October. Also known under his pseudonym, Abel Lanzac, the first-time filmmaker has made quite a name for himself by forging an unusual career path. A former student at the Ecole Polytechnique, enamoured by literature and cinema, he became advisor to the French Prime Minister on matters of international economy, then a diplomat specialising in cultural affairs in Spain and New York, before writing the storyline for two volumes of the successful comic book Quai d’Orsay and being involved in its big-screen adaptation, directed by Bertrand Tavernier.

For his transition to direction, Baudry has assembled a mighty fine-looking cast, including François Civil (Inside the Cell , Five and set to grace screens from 3 January next year in Burn Out), Omar Sy (César Award for Best Actor in 2012 for Untouchable and nominated this year for Chocolat , seen recently in Two Is a Family , in theatres from 18 October in Knock and who has just been filming Le Flic de Belleville), Mathieu Kassovitz (nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2003 for Amen and for the Lumière Award in the same category in 2015 for Wild Life , popular at Locarno this summer in Sparring , set to grace screens from 4 October in Happy End and the lead actor in the series Le Bureau des Légendes), Reda Kateb (César Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Hippocrates , also putting on fine performances in Far from Men and, this year, in Django , and set to be seen imminently in the opening film of San Sebastián, Submergence) and Germany’s Paula Beer (who rose to fame in The Poll Diaries , was popular in The Dark Valley and won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at Venice in 2016 for Frantz , which also earned her a nomination for the César and Lumière Awards for Most Promising Actress in 2017).

Written by the director, the story is still being kept under wraps by the production company. All we know is that it will be a thriller set in the milieu of French nuclear submarines; this spectacular film will also explore the current geopolitical context and its implications.

Executive-produced by Alain Attal for Les Productions du Trésor and by Jérôme Seydoux for Pathé, with associate producer Hugo Sélignac on board for Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, Le Chant du loup can also boast Canal+ and Ciné+ as partners, which have pre-purchased the feature, plus the Cofinova, Sofitvcine, Indefilms and Cofimage Soficas, and Les Productions Jouror. The shoot, which got under way in Toulon, is continuing in Brest and will wrap in the Paris region, with Pierre Cottereau in charge of the cinematography. The French distribution and international sales will be handled by Pathé.

As a reminder, Les Productions du Trésor, which has racked up an impressive box-office score this year with Rock’n Roll by Guillaume Canet (1.29 million admissions in France), has Le Grand Bain by Gilles Lellouche (see the article) in post-production, and is preparing Les Champs de fleurs by Jeanne Herry (toplined by Sandrine Kiberlain) and the thriller Les Traducteurs by Régis Roinsard (which will feature a cast including Olga Kurylenko, Lambert Wilson, Alex Lawther, Riccardo Scamarcio, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Sara Giraudeau).

