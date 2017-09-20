Gabriele Muccino is back on the scene with A casa tutti bene

by Vittoria Scarpa

20/09/2017 - Filming has commenced on the latest film by Gabriele Muccino with an all-star cast. A production from the company, A casa tutti bene is set to be released in Italian cinemas next February

After shooting a fair few films in the United States, starting with The Pursuit of Happyness – starring Will Smith – and ending with Summertime (presented at Venice last year), Gabriele Muccino is returning to his home country to shoot a film in its entirety in Italy. Produced by Marco Belardi for the company Lotus Production (Leone Film Group) with Rai Cinema, A casa tutti bene (lit. All’s Well At Home) boasts an all-star cast including Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore (who have already starred in Muccino’s films The Last Kiss and Kiss Me Again ), as well as Carolina Crescentini, Elena Cucci, Claudia Gerini, Massimo Ghini, Ivano Marescotti, Giulia Michelini, Sandra Milo, Giampaolo Morelli, Stefania Sandrelli, Valeria Solarino and Gianmarco Tognazzi.

Written by Gabriele Muccino with Paolo Costella (a contributing writer on Perfect Strangers ), A casa tutti bene tells the story of an extended family that finds itself celebrating the grandparent’s golden wedding anniversary on the island to which they have recently moved. An foreseen coastal storm prevents ferries from docking at the port that evening, leaving family members stranded on the island and forcing them to confront their pasts, along with unresolved jealousy, worries, betrayals, fears and some unexpected flashes of lightning.

"During my adventures in Hollywood I didn’t give much thought to Italy or my roots,” states Muccino. “However, over time I felt a growing urge to return to Italy and tell a story that was profound and personal to me. This film offered me the opportunity to tell a story about lives and destinies that interweave and collide. The island also symbolises a place from which you cannot escape; where human relationships and the meeting of generations and various social groups sparks epic conflicts and passionate encounters. When the storm passes and everyone goes home, nothing will be the same as before.”

Filming on A casa tutti bene commenced on 18 September and will take place solely on the island of Ischia for the next seven weeks. The film is due to be released in Italian cinemas on 14 February 2018 and will be distributed by 01 Distribution. Nicola Piovani is responsible for the film’s soundtrack.

(Translated from Italian)