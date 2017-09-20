Filming wraps on new thriller Animas

by Alfonso Rivera

20/09/2017 - The second collaboration of director duo Laura Alvea and José Ortuño, starring prominent actors Ángela Molina and Luis Bermejo, finished shooting in Seville last Saturday

It’s a real pleasure to behold the inexhaustible energy of Ángela Molina, recently seen in The Lost Brother , and to allow ourselves to fret along with an actor as multifaceted as Luis Bermejo, the desperate dad of Magical Girl . This eminent pair head up the cast of Animas, a tense thriller directed by Laura Alvea and José Ortuño, which completed filming last Saturday, 16 September, after six weeks on location in Seville. The cast also features Liz Lobato and new faces Clare Durant, Iván Pellicer and Chacha Huang.

Alvea and Ortuño have worked together before, on the feature film The Extraordinary Tale and on the short Relojes de arena. Individually, each has been involved in various aspects of filmmaking, from directing to casting to screenwriting. Ortuño comments: “Although it took us almost ten years to bring Animas to fruition, it’s a film that draws on the experiences of a lifetime. In telling this story about coming of age and joining the adult world, we have exorcised some demons and traumas from our own youth, transforming them into a thriller that’s not a horror film...but rather a film about the dread of growing up.”

The film’s set-up introduces us to Álex, best friend to Abraham. The two have a close and long-standing friendship, sharing secrets and fears as well as schoolwork. When Abraham starts going out with Anchi, a girl at their school, he begins to distance himself from Álex, who spirals into a living hell where he encounters strange apparitions, nightmarish visions and extreme situations that place his life in jeopardy. Animas was the ICAA’s most highly rated fiction film of last year, and the only international production to have passed through both of Cannes’ incubator platforms: L’Atelier 2016 (see news) and Frontières 2017.

Animas is a La Claqueta PC and Acheron Films production, in association with co-producers Tito Clint Movies, Ánimas AIE and Belgium’s Raised by Wolves. The project is backed by the ICAA, the Regional Government of Andalusia, Media, Ibermedia, Belgium Tax Shelter, Canal Sur TV and Eurimages.

(Translated from Spanish)