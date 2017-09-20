Razzia (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Slovenia

The Miner goes to the Oscars for Slovenia

by 

- Hanna AW Slak's movie won Best Director, Actor and Editing at the Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorose last weekend

The Miner goes to the Oscars for Slovenia
The Miner by Hanna AW Slak

The Directors' Guild of Slovenia has picked Hanna AW Slak's The Miner as the country's submission for the Best Foreign-language Film Academy Award.

Based on the true story of Bosnian-born Mehmedalija Alić and his autobiography, the film follows the immigrant miner, played by Leon Lučev, who discovers a dark chapter in Slovenian history when tasked with reporting on a long-closed-off tunnel in a coal pit.

Last week at the Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorose, The Miner won the Vesna Awards for Best Director, Best Actor for Lučev, and Best Editing for Vladimir Gojun (see the news).

The Miner is a co-production by Ljubljana-based Nukleus Film and German company Volte. The international rights are available. 

 
