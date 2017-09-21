You Disappear hopes to appear at the Oscars for Denmark

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

21/09/2017 - Peter Schønau Fog’s second feature will be Denmark’s official candidate for the Oscar nomination for Best Foreign-language Film

Danish director Peter Schønau Fog’s second feature, You Disappear , which had its international premiere at the recent Toronto International Film Festival, will be Denmark’s official candidate for the Oscar nomination for Best Foreign-language Film, it was announced yesterday by the Danish Oscar Committee, headed up by the CEO of the Danish Film Institute, Claus Ladefoged.

You Disappear, which was released domestically on 20 April by Nordisk Filmdistribution, before selling almost 200,000 tickets, was selected from a shortlist that also included Henrik Ruben Genz's Word of God and Fenar Ahmad's Darkland .

At Toronto, the critics emphasised Danish lead actors Trine Dyrholm and Nikolaj Lie Kaas' “powerful and moving” performances in the film, where they act alongside fellow cast members Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Michael Nyqvist, who died recently.

Adapted by Fog from Danish author Christian Jungersen's bestselling novel, You Disappear is the story of Mia and her husband, Frederik, a successful headmaster who is caught embezzling from his own school. But did he do this of his own free will – or has his personality been altered by the tumour lurking in his brain? Mia desperately tries to save her marriage and her family; at the same time, she attempts to find out who exactly the man she is married to is, in a drama revolving around guilt and responsibility.

Fog’s feature debut, 2007’s The Art of Crying , won both the Danish Film Academy’s Robert and the Danish Film Critics’ Bodil Awards for Best Danish Feature, among others. His sophomore title was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa Entertainments.

Over the last ten years, five Danish features have been nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film, and Susanne Bier’s In a Better World won the trophy in 2011. The final five nominees for the 2018 award will be announced on 23 January.