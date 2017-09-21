Glory (2016)
BLACK NIGHTS 2017 Competition

Tallinn announces its first batch of competition titles

by 

- Six European films are among the eight titles unveiled so far in the Official Selection – Competition and the five in the First Feature Competition

Little Tito by Paola Randi

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has announced the first 13 films that will screen in the Official Selection - Competition and the First Feature Competition of its 21st edition, which will take place from 14 November-3 December.

The Official Selection includes the international premieres of Italian filmmaker Paola Randi's Little Tito, RP Kahl's A Thought of Ecstasy (Germany/USA/Switzerland) and AJ Annila's The Eternal Road (Finland/Estonia/Sweden), and the world premiere of Estonian director Sulev KeedusThe Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow.

The full line-up of the Official Selection will be announced on 17 October.

Among the First Feature Competition titles, Kosovar filmmaker Blerta Zeqiri's The Marriage will world-premiere at Tallinn, and Belgian director Kristof Hoornaert's Resurrection will have its international premiere. 

The full line-up of the First Feature Competition will be announced on 24 October.

Here is the full list of titles announced so far: 

Official Selection – Competition

A Thought of Ecstasy RP Kahl (Germany/USA/Switzerland)
Asphyxia - Fereydoun Jeyrani (Iran)
Bangzi Melody Dasheng Zheng (China)
Granny Devashish Makhija (India)
Little Tito Paola Randi (Italy)
The Eternal Road AJ Annila (Finland/Estonia/Sweden)
The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow Sulev Keedus (Estonia)
Excavator Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)

First Feature Competition

Buddha.mov - Kabir Mehta (India)
Home - Kim Jong-woo (South Korea)
Resurrection - Kristof Hoornaert (Belgium)
The Heat After the Rain Cristóbal Serrá Jorquera (Costa Rica)
The Marriage - Blerta Zeqiri (Kosovo)

 
