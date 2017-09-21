Tallinn announces its first batch of competition titles
by Vladan Petkovic
- Six European films are among the eight titles unveiled so far in the Official Selection – Competition and the five in the First Feature Competition
The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has announced the first 13 films that will screen in the Official Selection - Competition and the First Feature Competition of its 21st edition, which will take place from 14 November-3 December.
The Official Selection includes the international premieres of Italian filmmaker Paola Randi's Little Tito, RP Kahl's A Thought of Ecstasy (Germany/USA/Switzerland) and AJ Annila's The Eternal Road (Finland/Estonia/Sweden), and the world premiere of Estonian director Sulev Keedus' The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow.
The full line-up of the Official Selection will be announced on 17 October.
Among the First Feature Competition titles, Kosovar filmmaker Blerta Zeqiri's The Marriage will world-premiere at Tallinn, and Belgian director Kristof Hoornaert's Resurrection will have its international premiere.
The full line-up of the First Feature Competition will be announced on 24 October.
Here is the full list of titles announced so far:
Official Selection – Competition
A Thought of Ecstasy - RP Kahl (Germany/USA/Switzerland)
Asphyxia - Fereydoun Jeyrani (Iran)
Bangzi Melody - Dasheng Zheng (China)
Granny - Devashish Makhija (India)
Little Tito - Paola Randi (Italy)
The Eternal Road - AJ Annila (Finland/Estonia/Sweden)
The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow - Sulev Keedus (Estonia)
Excavator - Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)
First Feature Competition
Buddha.mov - Kabir Mehta (India)
Home - Kim Jong-woo (South Korea)
Resurrection - Kristof Hoornaert (Belgium)
The Heat After the Rain - Cristóbal Serrá Jorquera (Costa Rica)
The Marriage - Blerta Zeqiri (Kosovo)