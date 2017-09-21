Tallinn announces its first batch of competition titles

by Vladan Petkovic

21/09/2017 - Six European films are among the eight titles unveiled so far in the Official Selection – Competition and the five in the First Feature Competition

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has announced the first 13 films that will screen in the Official Selection - Competition and the First Feature Competition of its 21st edition, which will take place from 14 November-3 December.

The Official Selection includes the international premieres of Italian filmmaker Paola Randi's Little Tito, RP Kahl's A Thought of Ecstasy (Germany/USA/Switzerland) and AJ Annila's The Eternal Road (Finland/Estonia/Sweden), and the world premiere of Estonian director Sulev Keedus' The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow.

The full line-up of the Official Selection will be announced on 17 October.

Among the First Feature Competition titles, Kosovar filmmaker Blerta Zeqiri's The Marriage will world-premiere at Tallinn, and Belgian director Kristof Hoornaert's Resurrection will have its international premiere.

The full line-up of the First Feature Competition will be announced on 24 October.

Here is the full list of titles announced so far:

Official Selection – Competition

A Thought of Ecstasy - RP Kahl (Germany/USA/Switzerland)

Asphyxia - Fereydoun Jeyrani (Iran)

Bangzi Melody - Dasheng Zheng (China)

Granny - Devashish Makhija (India)

Little Tito - Paola Randi (Italy)

The Eternal Road - AJ Annila (Finland/Estonia/Sweden)

The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow - Sulev Keedus (Estonia)

Excavator - Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)

First Feature Competition

Buddha.mov - Kabir Mehta (India)

Home - Kim Jong-woo (South Korea)

Resurrection - Kristof Hoornaert (Belgium)

The Heat After the Rain - Cristóbal Serrá Jorquera (Costa Rica)

The Marriage - Blerta Zeqiri (Kosovo)